About this strain
Jazz is the mysterious combination of a Mexican landrace from Oaxaca and an Iranian landrace indica. Even with its hot heritage, gardeners consistently note how well this strain grows in colder climates. Expect notes of hash and pepper on the palate that translate to a full-bodied smoke or vapor when combusted. When grown indoors, this strain has been known to reach 3 to 4 feet tall, but when planted outdoors, this plant shoots upwards, reaching nearly 6 feet in height.
Jazz effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
What began as medical grow operation in Portland, Oregon, has emerged as a leader in Oregon's cannabis industry with a collection of dispensaries serving the Pacific Northwest. Topping Leafly's "Best of the Month" list multiple times, we strive to continue to provide the highest-quality product and professionalism.
At Cannabis Nation dispensaries, our storefronts have been exquisitely designed with a unique open layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing our plentiful selection of only the highest quality cannabis flower, much of which is still cultivated in-house, as well as top-shelf concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures.
Or, if you would prefer, our expert Budtenders will assist you personally. Whether you are a first-time consumer, business professional, senior citizen, or OMMP cardholder, we will strive to ensure that any questions you have are answered and that you leave with the product that fits your needs and lifestyle.
Visit our five dispensaries located in Beaverton, Seaside, Gresham, Oregon City, and Sunriver.
Explore more ways to enjoy your adventure with Cannabis Nation.
