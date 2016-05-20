About this strain
Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.
Moose and Lobsta effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
62% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
What began as medical grow operation in Portland, Oregon, has emerged as a leader in Oregon's cannabis industry with a collection of dispensaries serving the Pacific Northwest. Topping Leafly's "Best of the Month" list multiple times, we strive to continue to provide the highest-quality product and professionalism.
At Cannabis Nation dispensaries, our storefronts have been exquisitely designed with a unique open layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing our plentiful selection of only the highest quality cannabis flower, much of which is still cultivated in-house, as well as top-shelf concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures.
Or, if you would prefer, our expert Budtenders will assist you personally. Whether you are a first-time consumer, business professional, senior citizen, or OMMP cardholder, we will strive to ensure that any questions you have are answered and that you leave with the product that fits your needs and lifestyle.
Visit our five dispensaries located in Beaverton, Seaside, Gresham, Oregon City, and Sunriver.
Explore more ways to enjoy your adventure with Cannabis Nation.
