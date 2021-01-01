Cannabis NM Staffing, LLC
Complete Core Compliance Training
About this product
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cannabis-professionals-core-compliance-training-tickets-45207244084
Core Compliance Training for Cannabis Professionals - Empower your workforce or gain the qualifications necessary to apply to work in the field! Required to work in the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program
Limit 30 students per class - Register today!
PLEASE NOTE: Classes occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 5th - June 21st at 3pm - 4:30 pm. To cut down on confusion, when you register here your ticket covers all 6 classes and dates of the Core Compliance Training listed below:
6/5 New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program Course - NMMCP18, Prerequisite
6/7 Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act in Detail - LECUA18
6/12 Ethics & Code of Conduct - ETHICS18
6/14 Health Information Portability Accountability Act for Cannabis Professionals - HIPAA18
6/19 Security and Safety Compliance - SSC18
6/21 Research and Developments in Medical Cannabis - RDMC18
(only one pass for $210.00 is required, 10% discount offered when all classes are completed together! Each course is $35/ each when taken separately)
Core Compliance Training for Cannabis Professionals - Empower your workforce or gain the qualifications necessary to apply to work in the field! Required to work in the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program
Limit 30 students per class - Register today!
PLEASE NOTE: Classes occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 5th - June 21st at 3pm - 4:30 pm. To cut down on confusion, when you register here your ticket covers all 6 classes and dates of the Core Compliance Training listed below:
6/5 New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program Course - NMMCP18, Prerequisite
6/7 Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act in Detail - LECUA18
6/12 Ethics & Code of Conduct - ETHICS18
6/14 Health Information Portability Accountability Act for Cannabis Professionals - HIPAA18
6/19 Security and Safety Compliance - SSC18
6/21 Research and Developments in Medical Cannabis - RDMC18
(only one pass for $210.00 is required, 10% discount offered when all classes are completed together! Each course is $35/ each when taken separately)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!