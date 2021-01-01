About this product

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cannabis-professionals-core-compliance-training-tickets-45207244084



Core Compliance Training for Cannabis Professionals - Empower your workforce or gain the qualifications necessary to apply to work in the field! Required to work in the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program



Limit 30 students per class - Register today!



PLEASE NOTE: Classes occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 5th - June 21st at 3pm - 4:30 pm. To cut down on confusion, when you register here your ticket covers all 6 classes and dates of the Core Compliance Training listed below:



6/5 New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program Course - NMMCP18, Prerequisite

6/7 Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act in Detail - LECUA18

6/12 Ethics & Code of Conduct - ETHICS18

6/14 Health Information Portability Accountability Act for Cannabis Professionals - HIPAA18

6/19 Security and Safety Compliance - SSC18

6/21 Research and Developments in Medical Cannabis - RDMC18

(only one pass for $210.00 is required, 10% discount offered when all classes are completed together! Each course is $35/ each when taken separately)