About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy Blue Razz Slurricane THC + CBD Gummies | 20ct Jar
Full-Strength Calm Meets Bold Flavor
Cannabis Pharmacy’s Blue Razz Slurricane Gummies deliver a flavorful fusion of tropical fruit and blue raspberry, backed by serious relief. Each gummy packs a balanced 25mg Delta-9 THC and 25mg CBD for smooth, body-melting relaxation without the edge.
This 20-count jar gives you a full 1,000mg of premium, full-spectrum cannabinoids—designed for people who want reliable calm, deeper sleep, and all-day chill in a consistent, flavorful form.
What Makes These Gummies Stand Out?
🌈 Unique Flavor Profile
Tart blue razz and slurricane-inspired tropicals create a vibrant gummy experience unlike anything else.
🌿 Balanced 1:1 Formula
25mg THC + 25mg CBD in every piece delivers synergy—ideal for reducing stress, promoting recovery, and supporting sleep without grogginess.
🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested
Tested for potency and purity so you know exactly what you’re getting in every bite.
💪 Built for Daily Use
With 1,000mg total cannabinoids per jar, this is your go-to supply for ongoing wellness, relaxation, or recovery.
Product Details
Flavor: Blue Razz Slurricane
Count: 20 Gummies
Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD
Total Content: 1,000mg (500mg THC + 500mg CBD)
Formulation: Vegan, Full-Spectrum, Gluten-Free
Category: Balanced THC Gummies, Exotic Edibles, High-Strength THC + CBD Gummies
Suggested Use
1️⃣ Start with One Gummy: Especially if you’re new to higher-strength edibles.
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 Minutes: Effects build gradually.
3️⃣ Adjust as Needed: Ideal for nighttime wind-down, post-work recovery, or high-stress days.
Pro tip: Store in a cool, dry place to maintain potency and texture.
FAQs
How do these compare to the 2ct trial pack?
Same formula, but this full-size jar offers longer-lasting supply and better value for daily users.
Are they stronger than 10mg THC gummies?
Yes—each gummy contains 2.5x the THC and CBD of a standard 10mg edible.
What makes them balanced?
The 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD is designed to enhance effects while minimizing anxiety or overstimulation.
Do they help with sleep or stress?
Absolutely. These gummies are formulated to promote full-body calm and mental clarity—ideal for winding down.
Are they legal to ship?
Yes! Hemp-derived and Farm Bill compliant. Discreet shipping available in qualifying states.
How long do effects last?
Most users feel effects for 4–6 hours. THC may remain in your system for several days depending on use.
Full-Strength Calm Meets Bold Flavor
Cannabis Pharmacy’s Blue Razz Slurricane Gummies deliver a flavorful fusion of tropical fruit and blue raspberry, backed by serious relief. Each gummy packs a balanced 25mg Delta-9 THC and 25mg CBD for smooth, body-melting relaxation without the edge.
This 20-count jar gives you a full 1,000mg of premium, full-spectrum cannabinoids—designed for people who want reliable calm, deeper sleep, and all-day chill in a consistent, flavorful form.
What Makes These Gummies Stand Out?
🌈 Unique Flavor Profile
Tart blue razz and slurricane-inspired tropicals create a vibrant gummy experience unlike anything else.
🌿 Balanced 1:1 Formula
25mg THC + 25mg CBD in every piece delivers synergy—ideal for reducing stress, promoting recovery, and supporting sleep without grogginess.
🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested
Tested for potency and purity so you know exactly what you’re getting in every bite.
💪 Built for Daily Use
With 1,000mg total cannabinoids per jar, this is your go-to supply for ongoing wellness, relaxation, or recovery.
Product Details
Flavor: Blue Razz Slurricane
Count: 20 Gummies
Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD
Total Content: 1,000mg (500mg THC + 500mg CBD)
Formulation: Vegan, Full-Spectrum, Gluten-Free
Category: Balanced THC Gummies, Exotic Edibles, High-Strength THC + CBD Gummies
Suggested Use
1️⃣ Start with One Gummy: Especially if you’re new to higher-strength edibles.
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 Minutes: Effects build gradually.
3️⃣ Adjust as Needed: Ideal for nighttime wind-down, post-work recovery, or high-stress days.
Pro tip: Store in a cool, dry place to maintain potency and texture.
FAQs
How do these compare to the 2ct trial pack?
Same formula, but this full-size jar offers longer-lasting supply and better value for daily users.
Are they stronger than 10mg THC gummies?
Yes—each gummy contains 2.5x the THC and CBD of a standard 10mg edible.
What makes them balanced?
The 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD is designed to enhance effects while minimizing anxiety or overstimulation.
Do they help with sleep or stress?
Absolutely. These gummies are formulated to promote full-body calm and mental clarity—ideal for winding down.
Are they legal to ship?
Yes! Hemp-derived and Farm Bill compliant. Discreet shipping available in qualifying states.
How long do effects last?
Most users feel effects for 4–6 hours. THC may remain in your system for several days depending on use.
Cannabis Pharmacy 1:1 Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg THC & 25mg CBD – Blue Razz Slurricane – 20ct
Cannabis Pharmacy 1:1 Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg THC & 25mg CBD – Blue Razz Slurricane – 20ct
Fulfillment
About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy Blue Razz Slurricane THC + CBD Gummies | 20ct Jar
Full-Strength Calm Meets Bold Flavor
Cannabis Pharmacy’s Blue Razz Slurricane Gummies deliver a flavorful fusion of tropical fruit and blue raspberry, backed by serious relief. Each gummy packs a balanced 25mg Delta-9 THC and 25mg CBD for smooth, body-melting relaxation without the edge.
This 20-count jar gives you a full 1,000mg of premium, full-spectrum cannabinoids—designed for people who want reliable calm, deeper sleep, and all-day chill in a consistent, flavorful form.
What Makes These Gummies Stand Out?
🌈 Unique Flavor Profile
Tart blue razz and slurricane-inspired tropicals create a vibrant gummy experience unlike anything else.
🌿 Balanced 1:1 Formula
25mg THC + 25mg CBD in every piece delivers synergy—ideal for reducing stress, promoting recovery, and supporting sleep without grogginess.
🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested
Tested for potency and purity so you know exactly what you’re getting in every bite.
💪 Built for Daily Use
With 1,000mg total cannabinoids per jar, this is your go-to supply for ongoing wellness, relaxation, or recovery.
Product Details
Flavor: Blue Razz Slurricane
Count: 20 Gummies
Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD
Total Content: 1,000mg (500mg THC + 500mg CBD)
Formulation: Vegan, Full-Spectrum, Gluten-Free
Category: Balanced THC Gummies, Exotic Edibles, High-Strength THC + CBD Gummies
Suggested Use
1️⃣ Start with One Gummy: Especially if you’re new to higher-strength edibles.
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 Minutes: Effects build gradually.
3️⃣ Adjust as Needed: Ideal for nighttime wind-down, post-work recovery, or high-stress days.
Pro tip: Store in a cool, dry place to maintain potency and texture.
FAQs
How do these compare to the 2ct trial pack?
Same formula, but this full-size jar offers longer-lasting supply and better value for daily users.
Are they stronger than 10mg THC gummies?
Yes—each gummy contains 2.5x the THC and CBD of a standard 10mg edible.
What makes them balanced?
The 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD is designed to enhance effects while minimizing anxiety or overstimulation.
Do they help with sleep or stress?
Absolutely. These gummies are formulated to promote full-body calm and mental clarity—ideal for winding down.
Are they legal to ship?
Yes! Hemp-derived and Farm Bill compliant. Discreet shipping available in qualifying states.
How long do effects last?
Most users feel effects for 4–6 hours. THC may remain in your system for several days depending on use.
Full-Strength Calm Meets Bold Flavor
Cannabis Pharmacy’s Blue Razz Slurricane Gummies deliver a flavorful fusion of tropical fruit and blue raspberry, backed by serious relief. Each gummy packs a balanced 25mg Delta-9 THC and 25mg CBD for smooth, body-melting relaxation without the edge.
This 20-count jar gives you a full 1,000mg of premium, full-spectrum cannabinoids—designed for people who want reliable calm, deeper sleep, and all-day chill in a consistent, flavorful form.
What Makes These Gummies Stand Out?
🌈 Unique Flavor Profile
Tart blue razz and slurricane-inspired tropicals create a vibrant gummy experience unlike anything else.
🌿 Balanced 1:1 Formula
25mg THC + 25mg CBD in every piece delivers synergy—ideal for reducing stress, promoting recovery, and supporting sleep without grogginess.
🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested
Tested for potency and purity so you know exactly what you’re getting in every bite.
💪 Built for Daily Use
With 1,000mg total cannabinoids per jar, this is your go-to supply for ongoing wellness, relaxation, or recovery.
Product Details
Flavor: Blue Razz Slurricane
Count: 20 Gummies
Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD
Total Content: 1,000mg (500mg THC + 500mg CBD)
Formulation: Vegan, Full-Spectrum, Gluten-Free
Category: Balanced THC Gummies, Exotic Edibles, High-Strength THC + CBD Gummies
Suggested Use
1️⃣ Start with One Gummy: Especially if you’re new to higher-strength edibles.
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 Minutes: Effects build gradually.
3️⃣ Adjust as Needed: Ideal for nighttime wind-down, post-work recovery, or high-stress days.
Pro tip: Store in a cool, dry place to maintain potency and texture.
FAQs
How do these compare to the 2ct trial pack?
Same formula, but this full-size jar offers longer-lasting supply and better value for daily users.
Are they stronger than 10mg THC gummies?
Yes—each gummy contains 2.5x the THC and CBD of a standard 10mg edible.
What makes them balanced?
The 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD is designed to enhance effects while minimizing anxiety or overstimulation.
Do they help with sleep or stress?
Absolutely. These gummies are formulated to promote full-body calm and mental clarity—ideal for winding down.
Are they legal to ship?
Yes! Hemp-derived and Farm Bill compliant. Discreet shipping available in qualifying states.
How long do effects last?
Most users feel effects for 4–6 hours. THC may remain in your system for several days depending on use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Notice a problem?Report this item