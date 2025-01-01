Cannabis Pharmacy Blue Razz Slurricane THC + CBD Gummies | 20ct Jar

Full-Strength Calm Meets Bold Flavor

Cannabis Pharmacy’s Blue Razz Slurricane Gummies deliver a flavorful fusion of tropical fruit and blue raspberry, backed by serious relief. Each gummy packs a balanced 25mg Delta-9 THC and 25mg CBD for smooth, body-melting relaxation without the edge.



This 20-count jar gives you a full 1,000mg of premium, full-spectrum cannabinoids—designed for people who want reliable calm, deeper sleep, and all-day chill in a consistent, flavorful form.



What Makes These Gummies Stand Out?

🌈 Unique Flavor Profile

Tart blue razz and slurricane-inspired tropicals create a vibrant gummy experience unlike anything else.



🌿 Balanced 1:1 Formula

25mg THC + 25mg CBD in every piece delivers synergy—ideal for reducing stress, promoting recovery, and supporting sleep without grogginess.



🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested

Tested for potency and purity so you know exactly what you’re getting in every bite.



💪 Built for Daily Use

With 1,000mg total cannabinoids per jar, this is your go-to supply for ongoing wellness, relaxation, or recovery.



Product Details

Flavor: Blue Razz Slurricane



Count: 20 Gummies



Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD



Total Content: 1,000mg (500mg THC + 500mg CBD)



Formulation: Vegan, Full-Spectrum, Gluten-Free



Category: Balanced THC Gummies, Exotic Edibles, High-Strength THC + CBD Gummies



Suggested Use

1️⃣ Start with One Gummy: Especially if you’re new to higher-strength edibles.

2️⃣ Wait 60–90 Minutes: Effects build gradually.

3️⃣ Adjust as Needed: Ideal for nighttime wind-down, post-work recovery, or high-stress days.



Pro tip: Store in a cool, dry place to maintain potency and texture.



FAQs

How do these compare to the 2ct trial pack?

Same formula, but this full-size jar offers longer-lasting supply and better value for daily users.



Are they stronger than 10mg THC gummies?

Yes—each gummy contains 2.5x the THC and CBD of a standard 10mg edible.



What makes them balanced?

The 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD is designed to enhance effects while minimizing anxiety or overstimulation.



Do they help with sleep or stress?

Absolutely. These gummies are formulated to promote full-body calm and mental clarity—ideal for winding down.



Are they legal to ship?

Yes! Hemp-derived and Farm Bill compliant. Discreet shipping available in qualifying states.



How long do effects last?

Most users feel effects for 4–6 hours. THC may remain in your system for several days depending on use.



