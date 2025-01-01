About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy Blue Razz Slurricane THC + CBD Gummies | 2ct Sample Pack
Flavor-packed, balanced, and built for bliss. Cannabis Pharmacy’s Blue Razz Slurricane THC Gummies deliver a bold burst of blue raspberry and tropical fruit with every bite—backed by 25mg of Delta-9 THC and 25mg of CBD per gummy. This 2-count sample pack offers a fast, flavorful intro to high-potency calm.
Whether you're exploring exotic edibles or looking for a portable option for stress, sleep, or relief, this trial pack checks every box.
Why Choose Blue Razz Slurricane?
🍭 Flavor That Hits
A mix of blue razz and slurricane-inspired tropicals makes these gummies stand out.
🌿 Balanced 1:1 Dosing
Each gummy contains 25mg THC and 25mg CBD for smooth, steady effects—stronger than your average edible.
🧪 Lab-Tested for Safety
Third-party tested to guarantee quality, potency, and consistency.
👜 Easy, Discreet Trial Size
Perfect for sampling, traveling, or sharing. Try before committing to a full jar.
Product Specifications
Flavor: Blue Razz Slurricane
Count: 2 Gummies
Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD
Total Cannabinoids: 50mg
Formulation: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Full-Spectrum
Category: THC Gummies, Balanced Edibles, Sample Packs
How to Use
1️⃣ Start with One: Wait 60–90 minutes to assess effects.
2️⃣ Take the Second if Needed: Great for stronger relief.
3️⃣ Store Properly: Cool, dry place. Avoid heat and light.
Designed for evening use, but effective anytime you need calm and clarity.
FAQs
What are Blue Razz Slurricane THC Gummies?
A 1:1 blend of Delta-9 THC and CBD in a bold, flavorful edible—crafted for relaxation, recovery, and mood support.
Are these gummies strong?
Yes. Each delivers 50mg of total cannabinoids—ideal for intermediate to experienced users.
Do THC gummies expire?
They last about 12 months. Store in a sealed container away from sunlight and moisture.
How long do THC gummies last in the body?
Effects usually last 4–6 hours. THC can remain detectable in your system for days to weeks.
How do these compare to tinctures or drinks?
Tinctures absorb faster. Edibles last longer. THC drinks kick in quick but fade quicker than gummies.
Can I buy these online?
Yes—these gummies are hemp-derived and federally legal. We ship discreetly and quickly.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
