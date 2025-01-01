Cannabis Pharmacy Blue Razz Slurricane THC + CBD Gummies | 2ct Sample Pack

Flavor-packed, balanced, and built for bliss. Cannabis Pharmacy’s Blue Razz Slurricane THC Gummies deliver a bold burst of blue raspberry and tropical fruit with every bite—backed by 25mg of Delta-9 THC and 25mg of CBD per gummy. This 2-count sample pack offers a fast, flavorful intro to high-potency calm.



Whether you're exploring exotic edibles or looking for a portable option for stress, sleep, or relief, this trial pack checks every box.



Why Choose Blue Razz Slurricane?

🍭 Flavor That Hits

A mix of blue razz and slurricane-inspired tropicals makes these gummies stand out.



🌿 Balanced 1:1 Dosing

Each gummy contains 25mg THC and 25mg CBD for smooth, steady effects—stronger than your average edible.



🧪 Lab-Tested for Safety

Third-party tested to guarantee quality, potency, and consistency.



👜 Easy, Discreet Trial Size

Perfect for sampling, traveling, or sharing. Try before committing to a full jar.



Product Specifications

Flavor: Blue Razz Slurricane



Count: 2 Gummies



Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD



Total Cannabinoids: 50mg



Formulation: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Full-Spectrum



Category: THC Gummies, Balanced Edibles, Sample Packs



How to Use

1️⃣ Start with One: Wait 60–90 minutes to assess effects.

2️⃣ Take the Second if Needed: Great for stronger relief.

3️⃣ Store Properly: Cool, dry place. Avoid heat and light.



Designed for evening use, but effective anytime you need calm and clarity.



FAQs

What are Blue Razz Slurricane THC Gummies?

A 1:1 blend of Delta-9 THC and CBD in a bold, flavorful edible—crafted for relaxation, recovery, and mood support.



Are these gummies strong?

Yes. Each delivers 50mg of total cannabinoids—ideal for intermediate to experienced users.



Do THC gummies expire?

They last about 12 months. Store in a sealed container away from sunlight and moisture.



How long do THC gummies last in the body?

Effects usually last 4–6 hours. THC can remain detectable in your system for days to weeks.



How do these compare to tinctures or drinks?

Tinctures absorb faster. Edibles last longer. THC drinks kick in quick but fade quicker than gummies.



Can I buy these online?

Yes—these gummies are hemp-derived and federally legal. We ship discreetly and quickly.



