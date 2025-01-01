Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg THC + 25mg CBD – Fruit Punch Kush – 20ct

Get full-spectrum relief with Fruit Punch Kush D9 Gummies from Cannabis Pharmacy. Each gummy delivers 25mg of Delta-9 THC and 25mg of CBD for a balanced, calming experience that’s perfect for stress, sleep, and everyday wellness. Packed with bold fruit punch flavor and kush undertones, this 20-count jar gives you a total of 1,000mg of cannabinoids.



Ideal for anyone seeking relaxing, functional relief without overdoing it.



Why Choose These Gummies?

🍓 Bold Flavor, Smooth Effects

Tropical fruit punch meets light kush—great taste, no bitter afterbite.



🧠 1:1 Ratio for Balance

25mg THC + 25mg CBD per gummy helps you relax without feeling foggy or overwhelmed.



🧪 Lab-Tested Quality

Every batch is third-party tested for potency, purity, and safety.



🌿 Full-Spectrum, Vegan, Clean Ingredients

Crafted with organic sweeteners and hemp-derived cannabinoids. No fillers or junk.



💤 Reliable for Relief

These THC + CBD gummies help with sleep, anxiety, mood, and discomfort. Great for daily use or as a nighttime wind-down.



Product Specs

Flavor: Fruit Punch Kush



Count: 20 Gummies



Potency: 25mg THC + 25mg CBD per gummy



Total Cannabinoids: 500mg THC + 500mg CBD (1,000mg total)



Type: Full-Spectrum, Vegan, Gluten-Free



Category: THC + CBD Gummies, Calm Gummies, Wellness Edibles



How to Use

1️⃣ Start with One: Wait 60–90 minutes to gauge effects.

2️⃣ Increase Slowly: Take a second gummy only if needed.

3️⃣ Store Smart: Cool, dry place. Avoid direct sunlight or heat.



These are stronger than your standard 10mg gummy—don’t rush it.



FAQs

What are Fruit Punch Kush D9 Gummies?

They’re full-spectrum edibles combining 25mg THC + 25mg CBD for balanced effects—ideal for calm, comfort, and sleep.



Are these gummies strong?

Yes. Each gummy contains 50mg total cannabinoids. This is more than double most standard THC gummies.



Will they show up on a drug test?

Likely yes. These contain Delta-9 THC and are not THC-free.



How long do the effects last?

Expect 4–6 hours of relief. THC may stay in your system for several days to weeks depending on use.



What’s better: tinctures or edibles?

Tinctures act faster. Gummies last longer and are easier to dose consistently.



Are these THC gummies legal?

Yes. They are hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill (<0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight).



Do they expire?

Shelf life is about 12 months when stored properly.

