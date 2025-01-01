About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg THC + 25mg CBD – Fruit Punch Kush – 20ct
Get full-spectrum relief with Fruit Punch Kush D9 Gummies from Cannabis Pharmacy. Each gummy delivers 25mg of Delta-9 THC and 25mg of CBD for a balanced, calming experience that’s perfect for stress, sleep, and everyday wellness. Packed with bold fruit punch flavor and kush undertones, this 20-count jar gives you a total of 1,000mg of cannabinoids.
Ideal for anyone seeking relaxing, functional relief without overdoing it.
Why Choose These Gummies?
🍓 Bold Flavor, Smooth Effects
Tropical fruit punch meets light kush—great taste, no bitter afterbite.
🧠 1:1 Ratio for Balance
25mg THC + 25mg CBD per gummy helps you relax without feeling foggy or overwhelmed.
🧪 Lab-Tested Quality
Every batch is third-party tested for potency, purity, and safety.
🌿 Full-Spectrum, Vegan, Clean Ingredients
Crafted with organic sweeteners and hemp-derived cannabinoids. No fillers or junk.
💤 Reliable for Relief
These THC + CBD gummies help with sleep, anxiety, mood, and discomfort. Great for daily use or as a nighttime wind-down.
Product Specs
Flavor: Fruit Punch Kush
Count: 20 Gummies
Potency: 25mg THC + 25mg CBD per gummy
Total Cannabinoids: 500mg THC + 500mg CBD (1,000mg total)
Type: Full-Spectrum, Vegan, Gluten-Free
Category: THC + CBD Gummies, Calm Gummies, Wellness Edibles
How to Use
1️⃣ Start with One: Wait 60–90 minutes to gauge effects.
2️⃣ Increase Slowly: Take a second gummy only if needed.
3️⃣ Store Smart: Cool, dry place. Avoid direct sunlight or heat.
These are stronger than your standard 10mg gummy—don’t rush it.
FAQs
What are Fruit Punch Kush D9 Gummies?
They’re full-spectrum edibles combining 25mg THC + 25mg CBD for balanced effects—ideal for calm, comfort, and sleep.
Are these gummies strong?
Yes. Each gummy contains 50mg total cannabinoids. This is more than double most standard THC gummies.
Will they show up on a drug test?
Likely yes. These contain Delta-9 THC and are not THC-free.
How long do the effects last?
Expect 4–6 hours of relief. THC may stay in your system for several days to weeks depending on use.
What’s better: tinctures or edibles?
Tinctures act faster. Gummies last longer and are easier to dose consistently.
Are these THC gummies legal?
Yes. They are hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill (<0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight).
Do they expire?
Shelf life is about 12 months when stored properly.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
