About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg THC + 25mg CBD – Fruit Punch Kush – 2ct
Looking to try something smooth but strong? These Fruit Punch Kush Sample Gummies deliver a 1:1 ratio of Delta-9 THC and CBD—25mg of each per gummy. That’s 50mg total per piece, packed into a flavorful, balanced 2-count trial pack.
Great for sleep, stress, chill nights, or just seeing how these gummies hit before going in on a full jar.
Why Try This Sample Pack?
🍹 Bold Flavor, Balanced Buzz
Sweet tropical punch meets mellow kush flavor. The effects are strong, but not chaotic.
🧪 50mg Per Gummy (1:1 Blend)
25mg THC + 25mg CBD = focused, calm, and steady. No racing thoughts. No couch lock (unless that’s what you’re going for).
🌿 Clean Ingredients, Lab-Tested
Made with full-spectrum hemp extract, organic sweeteners, and natural flavors. Third-party tested for safety and potency.
🛍️ Travel-Ready, Beginner-Friendly
This 2ct pack is perfect for testing the waters, flying under the radar, or packing light.
Specs
Count: 2 Gummies
Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD
Total Cannabinoids: 100mg
Flavor: Fruit Punch Kush
Type: Full Spectrum, Vegan, Gluten-Free
Use: Calm, relief, focus, sleep support
How to Use
Start with One: Wait 60–90 minutes before taking the second.
Feel it Out: This is stronger than your average 10mg gummy.
Store Smart: Keep in a cool, dry place for max freshness.
FAQs
What are Fruit Punch Kush Gummies?
They're full-spectrum THC + CBD gummies with 25mg of each per piece—great for relaxing without feeling foggy.
Are they strong?
Yes. Each gummy is 2.5x stronger than a standard 10mg THC gummy. Start slow if you're new.
How long do the effects last?
Usually 4–6 hours, depending on tolerance.
Will they show up on a drug test?
Most likely. Full-spectrum products may trigger a positive THC result.
How do these compare to tinctures or drinks?
Gummies hit slower but last longer than tinctures or THC drinks. They’re easy to dose and taste better, too.
Do they expire?
Yep—usually within 12 months. Store in a cool, dry place.
Are they legal?
Yes—these are hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill (<0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight).
Looking to try something smooth but strong? These Fruit Punch Kush Sample Gummies deliver a 1:1 ratio of Delta-9 THC and CBD—25mg of each per gummy. That’s 50mg total per piece, packed into a flavorful, balanced 2-count trial pack.
Great for sleep, stress, chill nights, or just seeing how these gummies hit before going in on a full jar.
Why Try This Sample Pack?
🍹 Bold Flavor, Balanced Buzz
Sweet tropical punch meets mellow kush flavor. The effects are strong, but not chaotic.
🧪 50mg Per Gummy (1:1 Blend)
25mg THC + 25mg CBD = focused, calm, and steady. No racing thoughts. No couch lock (unless that’s what you’re going for).
🌿 Clean Ingredients, Lab-Tested
Made with full-spectrum hemp extract, organic sweeteners, and natural flavors. Third-party tested for safety and potency.
🛍️ Travel-Ready, Beginner-Friendly
This 2ct pack is perfect for testing the waters, flying under the radar, or packing light.
Specs
Count: 2 Gummies
Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD
Total Cannabinoids: 100mg
Flavor: Fruit Punch Kush
Type: Full Spectrum, Vegan, Gluten-Free
Use: Calm, relief, focus, sleep support
How to Use
Start with One: Wait 60–90 minutes before taking the second.
Feel it Out: This is stronger than your average 10mg gummy.
Store Smart: Keep in a cool, dry place for max freshness.
FAQs
What are Fruit Punch Kush Gummies?
They're full-spectrum THC + CBD gummies with 25mg of each per piece—great for relaxing without feeling foggy.
Are they strong?
Yes. Each gummy is 2.5x stronger than a standard 10mg THC gummy. Start slow if you're new.
How long do the effects last?
Usually 4–6 hours, depending on tolerance.
Will they show up on a drug test?
Most likely. Full-spectrum products may trigger a positive THC result.
How do these compare to tinctures or drinks?
Gummies hit slower but last longer than tinctures or THC drinks. They’re easy to dose and taste better, too.
Do they expire?
Yep—usually within 12 months. Store in a cool, dry place.
Are they legal?
Yes—these are hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill (<0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight).
Cannabis Pharmacy 1:1 Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg THC & 25mg CBD – Fruit Punch Kush – 2ct
Cannabis Pharmacy 1:1 Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg THC & 25mg CBD – Fruit Punch Kush – 2ct
Fulfillment
About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg THC + 25mg CBD – Fruit Punch Kush – 2ct
Looking to try something smooth but strong? These Fruit Punch Kush Sample Gummies deliver a 1:1 ratio of Delta-9 THC and CBD—25mg of each per gummy. That’s 50mg total per piece, packed into a flavorful, balanced 2-count trial pack.
Great for sleep, stress, chill nights, or just seeing how these gummies hit before going in on a full jar.
Why Try This Sample Pack?
🍹 Bold Flavor, Balanced Buzz
Sweet tropical punch meets mellow kush flavor. The effects are strong, but not chaotic.
🧪 50mg Per Gummy (1:1 Blend)
25mg THC + 25mg CBD = focused, calm, and steady. No racing thoughts. No couch lock (unless that’s what you’re going for).
🌿 Clean Ingredients, Lab-Tested
Made with full-spectrum hemp extract, organic sweeteners, and natural flavors. Third-party tested for safety and potency.
🛍️ Travel-Ready, Beginner-Friendly
This 2ct pack is perfect for testing the waters, flying under the radar, or packing light.
Specs
Count: 2 Gummies
Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD
Total Cannabinoids: 100mg
Flavor: Fruit Punch Kush
Type: Full Spectrum, Vegan, Gluten-Free
Use: Calm, relief, focus, sleep support
How to Use
Start with One: Wait 60–90 minutes before taking the second.
Feel it Out: This is stronger than your average 10mg gummy.
Store Smart: Keep in a cool, dry place for max freshness.
FAQs
What are Fruit Punch Kush Gummies?
They're full-spectrum THC + CBD gummies with 25mg of each per piece—great for relaxing without feeling foggy.
Are they strong?
Yes. Each gummy is 2.5x stronger than a standard 10mg THC gummy. Start slow if you're new.
How long do the effects last?
Usually 4–6 hours, depending on tolerance.
Will they show up on a drug test?
Most likely. Full-spectrum products may trigger a positive THC result.
How do these compare to tinctures or drinks?
Gummies hit slower but last longer than tinctures or THC drinks. They’re easy to dose and taste better, too.
Do they expire?
Yep—usually within 12 months. Store in a cool, dry place.
Are they legal?
Yes—these are hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill (<0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight).
Looking to try something smooth but strong? These Fruit Punch Kush Sample Gummies deliver a 1:1 ratio of Delta-9 THC and CBD—25mg of each per gummy. That’s 50mg total per piece, packed into a flavorful, balanced 2-count trial pack.
Great for sleep, stress, chill nights, or just seeing how these gummies hit before going in on a full jar.
Why Try This Sample Pack?
🍹 Bold Flavor, Balanced Buzz
Sweet tropical punch meets mellow kush flavor. The effects are strong, but not chaotic.
🧪 50mg Per Gummy (1:1 Blend)
25mg THC + 25mg CBD = focused, calm, and steady. No racing thoughts. No couch lock (unless that’s what you’re going for).
🌿 Clean Ingredients, Lab-Tested
Made with full-spectrum hemp extract, organic sweeteners, and natural flavors. Third-party tested for safety and potency.
🛍️ Travel-Ready, Beginner-Friendly
This 2ct pack is perfect for testing the waters, flying under the radar, or packing light.
Specs
Count: 2 Gummies
Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD
Total Cannabinoids: 100mg
Flavor: Fruit Punch Kush
Type: Full Spectrum, Vegan, Gluten-Free
Use: Calm, relief, focus, sleep support
How to Use
Start with One: Wait 60–90 minutes before taking the second.
Feel it Out: This is stronger than your average 10mg gummy.
Store Smart: Keep in a cool, dry place for max freshness.
FAQs
What are Fruit Punch Kush Gummies?
They're full-spectrum THC + CBD gummies with 25mg of each per piece—great for relaxing without feeling foggy.
Are they strong?
Yes. Each gummy is 2.5x stronger than a standard 10mg THC gummy. Start slow if you're new.
How long do the effects last?
Usually 4–6 hours, depending on tolerance.
Will they show up on a drug test?
Most likely. Full-spectrum products may trigger a positive THC result.
How do these compare to tinctures or drinks?
Gummies hit slower but last longer than tinctures or THC drinks. They’re easy to dose and taste better, too.
Do they expire?
Yep—usually within 12 months. Store in a cool, dry place.
Are they legal?
Yes—these are hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill (<0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Notice a problem?Report this item