Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg THC + 25mg CBD – Fruit Punch Kush – 2ct

Looking to try something smooth but strong? These Fruit Punch Kush Sample Gummies deliver a 1:1 ratio of Delta-9 THC and CBD—25mg of each per gummy. That’s 50mg total per piece, packed into a flavorful, balanced 2-count trial pack.



Great for sleep, stress, chill nights, or just seeing how these gummies hit before going in on a full jar.



Why Try This Sample Pack?

🍹 Bold Flavor, Balanced Buzz

Sweet tropical punch meets mellow kush flavor. The effects are strong, but not chaotic.



🧪 50mg Per Gummy (1:1 Blend)

25mg THC + 25mg CBD = focused, calm, and steady. No racing thoughts. No couch lock (unless that’s what you’re going for).



🌿 Clean Ingredients, Lab-Tested

Made with full-spectrum hemp extract, organic sweeteners, and natural flavors. Third-party tested for safety and potency.



🛍️ Travel-Ready, Beginner-Friendly

This 2ct pack is perfect for testing the waters, flying under the radar, or packing light.



Specs

Count: 2 Gummies



Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD



Total Cannabinoids: 100mg



Flavor: Fruit Punch Kush



Type: Full Spectrum, Vegan, Gluten-Free



Use: Calm, relief, focus, sleep support



How to Use

Start with One: Wait 60–90 minutes before taking the second.



Feel it Out: This is stronger than your average 10mg gummy.



Store Smart: Keep in a cool, dry place for max freshness.



FAQs

What are Fruit Punch Kush Gummies?

They're full-spectrum THC + CBD gummies with 25mg of each per piece—great for relaxing without feeling foggy.



Are they strong?

Yes. Each gummy is 2.5x stronger than a standard 10mg THC gummy. Start slow if you're new.



How long do the effects last?

Usually 4–6 hours, depending on tolerance.



Will they show up on a drug test?

Most likely. Full-spectrum products may trigger a positive THC result.



How do these compare to tinctures or drinks?

Gummies hit slower but last longer than tinctures or THC drinks. They’re easy to dose and taste better, too.



Do they expire?

Yep—usually within 12 months. Store in a cool, dry place.



Are they legal?

Yes—these are hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill (<0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight).

read more