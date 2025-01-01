About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy Calming CBD Dog Treats – 1200mg – 120ct
Help your dog relax, rebalance, and feel their best with Cannabis Pharmacy Calming CBD Dog Treats. Each chew delivers a calming dose of 10mg of full-spectrum CBD, blended with soothing botanicals like chamomile, passionflower, and L-theanine to naturally ease anxiety, hyperactivity, and stress.
Perfect for dogs who struggle with separation anxiety, loud noises, or travel stress, this high-potency 120-count bag offers long-term support for emotional wellness and peace of mind—for both you and your pup. Whether it’s a thunderstorm, a trip to the vet, or just daily nerves, these treats help your dog stay calm without making them drowsy.
Made in the USA with clean ingredients and no artificial additives, these chews are pet-approved for taste and backed by hemp-derived relief you can trust.
Quick Benefits:
10mg CBD per chew | 1200mg per bag
Formulated with chamomile, passionflower & L-theanine
Helps with stress, anxiety, and hyperactivity
Supports calm behavior without sedation
Great for daily use or situational stress
120 soft chews per bag
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
