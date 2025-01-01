About this product
🍬 Cannabis Pharmacy CBD Gummies | 2ct Sample Pack
Fast Calm, No Commitment
The 2ct Cannabis Pharmacy CBD Gummies sample pack is your stress-free intro to plant-based calm. With 50mg of premium broad-spectrum CBD per gummy (100mg total), this quick-hit duo is perfect for easing tension, sharpening focus, or finding a little peace in a packed day.
Whether you’re new to CBD or just looking for a no-THC reset, these calming gummies give you a taste of the full experience—without the full-size jar.
Why Try the 2ct Sample?
🌿 Daily Chill Starter
Each calm gummy packs 50mg of CBD—ideal for stress relief, mood support, or just dialing down the noise.
🍓 Tasty Assorted Fruit Flavors
These CBD gummies taste like a treat, not like tincture.
🧪 No THC. No Guessing.
Lab-tested and THC-free. What you see is what you feel.
🛍️ Easy, Low-Risk Trial
Not ready to commit? This 2-count pack lets you try before you stock up.
Product Specs – 2ct
Count: 2 Gummies
Per Gummy: 50mg Broad-Spectrum CBD
Total CBD: 100mg
Flavor: Assorted Fruit
Formulation: THC-Free, Vegan, Gluten-Free
Category: cbd relax gummies, calming gummies, just cbd gummies
How to Use
1️⃣ Take 1 gummy anytime you need to take the edge off
2️⃣ Wait 30–45 minutes to feel full effects
3️⃣ Use during the day for stress or evening for mellow wind-down
4️⃣ Store sealed in a cool, dry place
FAQs
Q: What do CBD gummies do?
They support your endocannabinoid system, helping regulate mood, stress, and focus—without getting you high.
Q: Will these calm gummies make me sleepy?
Nope. Most users feel more relaxed and clear-headed, not groggy.
Q: Can I use these just cbd gummies every day?
Absolutely. They're made for daily wellness routines.
Q: How long do CBD gummies last?
Expect effects to stick around for 4–6 hours.
Q: Can I travel with them?
Yes! They’re THC-free and legal in all 50 states.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
