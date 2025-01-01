🍬 Cannabis Pharmacy CBD Gummies | 2ct Sample Pack

Fast Calm, No Commitment



The 2ct Cannabis Pharmacy CBD Gummies sample pack is your stress-free intro to plant-based calm. With 50mg of premium broad-spectrum CBD per gummy (100mg total), this quick-hit duo is perfect for easing tension, sharpening focus, or finding a little peace in a packed day.



Whether you’re new to CBD or just looking for a no-THC reset, these calming gummies give you a taste of the full experience—without the full-size jar.



Why Try the 2ct Sample?

🌿 Daily Chill Starter

Each calm gummy packs 50mg of CBD—ideal for stress relief, mood support, or just dialing down the noise.



🍓 Tasty Assorted Fruit Flavors

These CBD gummies taste like a treat, not like tincture.



🧪 No THC. No Guessing.

Lab-tested and THC-free. What you see is what you feel.



🛍️ Easy, Low-Risk Trial

Not ready to commit? This 2-count pack lets you try before you stock up.



Product Specs – 2ct

Count: 2 Gummies



Per Gummy: 50mg Broad-Spectrum CBD



Total CBD: 100mg



Flavor: Assorted Fruit



Formulation: THC-Free, Vegan, Gluten-Free



How to Use

1️⃣ Take 1 gummy anytime you need to take the edge off

2️⃣ Wait 30–45 minutes to feel full effects

3️⃣ Use during the day for stress or evening for mellow wind-down

4️⃣ Store sealed in a cool, dry place



FAQs

Q: What do CBD gummies do?

They support your endocannabinoid system, helping regulate mood, stress, and focus—without getting you high.



Q: Will these calm gummies make me sleepy?

Nope. Most users feel more relaxed and clear-headed, not groggy.



Q: Can I use these just cbd gummies every day?

Absolutely. They're made for daily wellness routines.



Q: How long do CBD gummies last?

Expect effects to stick around for 4–6 hours.



Q: Can I travel with them?

Yes! They’re THC-free and legal in all 50 states.

