🧁 Cannabis Pharmacy CBD Gummies | 30ct Jar – 1500mg CBD Total
Your Everyday Dose of Chill
Looking to stay cool, clear, and focused without THC? Cannabis Pharmacy CBD Gummies – 30ct delivers 1500mg of clean, broad-spectrum CBD in a jar designed for daily support. With 50mg per gummy, this blend is built for stress relief, inflammation support, and mood balance—without the fuzz or fog.
Each calming gummy comes in an assorted fruit flavor and is 100% vegan, gluten-free, and lab-tested for peace of mind.
Why Go Full Jar?
🧠 Powerful Everyday Support
50mg CBD per gummy keeps you grounded through work, workouts, or winding down.
🍓 Flavor-First Formula
Natural fruit flavors make this wellness dose feel like a treat.
🌱 Zero THC. All Good.
No psychoactive effects—just clean, pure broad-spectrum CBD.
🧪 Tested, Trusted, Traceable
Every jar is third-party lab tested for purity and consistency.
Product Specs – 30ct
Count: 30 Gummies
Per Gummy: 50mg Broad-Spectrum CBD
Total CBD: 1500mg
Flavor: Assorted Fruit
Formulation: THC-Free, Vegan, Gluten-Free
Category: cbd relax gummies, calming gummies, best cbd gummies
How to Use
Take 1 gummy as needed—morning, midday, or night
Wait 30–45 minutes to feel effects
Store sealed and out of sunlight for freshness
FAQs
Q: Are these calming gummies good for beginners?
Yes—especially if you're looking for a higher dose in fewer pieces.
Q: Will I feel “high”?
Nope. These are THC-free and non-intoxicating.
Q: Can these help with anxiety or stress?
Yes! CBD supports mood balance and helps manage tension naturally.
Q: Do they work for inflammation or pain?
Many users say yes—CBD may help reduce soreness and support recovery.
Q: How long do CBD gummies stay in your system?
2–5 days depending on your metabolism, dose, and frequency.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
