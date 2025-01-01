🧁 Cannabis Pharmacy CBD Gummies | 30ct Jar – 1500mg CBD Total

Your Everyday Dose of Chill



Looking to stay cool, clear, and focused without THC? Cannabis Pharmacy CBD Gummies – 30ct delivers 1500mg of clean, broad-spectrum CBD in a jar designed for daily support. With 50mg per gummy, this blend is built for stress relief, inflammation support, and mood balance—without the fuzz or fog.



Each calming gummy comes in an assorted fruit flavor and is 100% vegan, gluten-free, and lab-tested for peace of mind.



Why Go Full Jar?

🧠 Powerful Everyday Support

50mg CBD per gummy keeps you grounded through work, workouts, or winding down.



🍓 Flavor-First Formula

Natural fruit flavors make this wellness dose feel like a treat.



🌱 Zero THC. All Good.

No psychoactive effects—just clean, pure broad-spectrum CBD.



🧪 Tested, Trusted, Traceable

Every jar is third-party lab tested for purity and consistency.



Product Specs – 30ct

Count: 30 Gummies



Per Gummy: 50mg Broad-Spectrum CBD



Total CBD: 1500mg



Flavor: Assorted Fruit



Formulation: THC-Free, Vegan, Gluten-Free



Category: cbd relax gummies, calming gummies, best cbd gummies



How to Use

Take 1 gummy as needed—morning, midday, or night



Wait 30–45 minutes to feel effects



Store sealed and out of sunlight for freshness



FAQs

Q: Are these calming gummies good for beginners?

Yes—especially if you're looking for a higher dose in fewer pieces.



Q: Will I feel “high”?

Nope. These are THC-free and non-intoxicating.



Q: Can these help with anxiety or stress?

Yes! CBD supports mood balance and helps manage tension naturally.



Q: Do they work for inflammation or pain?

Many users say yes—CBD may help reduce soreness and support recovery.



Q: How long do CBD gummies stay in your system?

2–5 days depending on your metabolism, dose, and frequency.

read more