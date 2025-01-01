Cannabis Pharmacy 60ct CBD Gummies – High-Potency Calm for Daily Balance

Big Jar. Big Relief. Bigger Vibes.



Looking for next-level chill? Our 60-count CBD Gummies pack a potent 50mg of broad-spectrum CBD per gummy, delivering smooth, non-psychoactive support for stress, focus, and everyday wellness. With a total of 3,000mg CBD per jar and a mix of fruity flavors, these vegan, THC-free gummies make self-care delicious and effortless.



Whether you’re managing tension or just want to stay centered, this is your go-to daily CBD powerhouse.



Why Choose the 60ct CBD Gummies?

🍬 Strong & Steady Relief

50mg of premium CBD per gummy—designed for people who need real support, not a placebo.



🌱 Clean Ingredients, No BS

Vegan, gluten-free, fat-free, and flavored with real fruit. These are wellness gummies that don’t compromise.



🧠 Stay Clear, Stay Calm

No THC, no high—just balance, focus, and calm you can feel.



📦 Stock Up & Save

A full 60-count jar for serious users who want consistent daily support without restocking every week.



🧪 Lab-Tested for Purity & Potency

Every batch is third-party verified for safety, cannabinoid content, and consistency.



Product Details

Count: 60 Gummies



CBD Content: 50mg per gummy



Total CBD: 3,000mg per jar



Flavor: Assorted fruit



Ingredients: Broad-spectrum hemp extract, organic sweeteners, natural flavors



Formulation: THC-free, vegan, gluten-free



Best For: Daily stress relief, clarity, anxiety support, overall balance



How to Use

1️⃣ Start with 1 Gummy – Take one in the morning or evening to test your response.

2️⃣ Wait & Adjust – Effects kick in within 45–90 minutes. Adjust your dose as needed.

3️⃣ Use Daily – For best results, incorporate into your daily wellness routine.



FAQs

🔹 What do these CBD gummies do?

They help promote a sense of calm, reduce stress and anxiety, and support focus—without making you feel sleepy or high.



🔹 Are they safe to take every day?

Yes! These CBD gummies are made for daily use and are completely non-habit-forming.



🔹 Will these get me high?

Nope. These are THC-free and made with broad-spectrum CBD—zero psychoactive effects.



🔹 What’s the difference between these and the 30ct jar?

Same strength, more supply. The 60ct is better value for frequent users.



🔹 How long do the effects last?

You can expect 4–6 hours of relief, depending on your body and metabolism.



🔹 Do they expire?

Yes, check the expiration date on the jar and store in a cool, dry place.

