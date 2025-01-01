About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy 60ct CBD Gummies – High-Potency Calm for Daily Balance
Big Jar. Big Relief. Bigger Vibes.
Looking for next-level chill? Our 60-count CBD Gummies pack a potent 50mg of broad-spectrum CBD per gummy, delivering smooth, non-psychoactive support for stress, focus, and everyday wellness. With a total of 3,000mg CBD per jar and a mix of fruity flavors, these vegan, THC-free gummies make self-care delicious and effortless.
Whether you’re managing tension or just want to stay centered, this is your go-to daily CBD powerhouse.
Why Choose the 60ct CBD Gummies?
🍬 Strong & Steady Relief
50mg of premium CBD per gummy—designed for people who need real support, not a placebo.
🌱 Clean Ingredients, No BS
Vegan, gluten-free, fat-free, and flavored with real fruit. These are wellness gummies that don’t compromise.
🧠 Stay Clear, Stay Calm
No THC, no high—just balance, focus, and calm you can feel.
📦 Stock Up & Save
A full 60-count jar for serious users who want consistent daily support without restocking every week.
🧪 Lab-Tested for Purity & Potency
Every batch is third-party verified for safety, cannabinoid content, and consistency.
Product Details
Count: 60 Gummies
CBD Content: 50mg per gummy
Total CBD: 3,000mg per jar
Flavor: Assorted fruit
Ingredients: Broad-spectrum hemp extract, organic sweeteners, natural flavors
Formulation: THC-free, vegan, gluten-free
Best For: Daily stress relief, clarity, anxiety support, overall balance
How to Use
1️⃣ Start with 1 Gummy – Take one in the morning or evening to test your response.
2️⃣ Wait & Adjust – Effects kick in within 45–90 minutes. Adjust your dose as needed.
3️⃣ Use Daily – For best results, incorporate into your daily wellness routine.
FAQs
🔹 What do these CBD gummies do?
They help promote a sense of calm, reduce stress and anxiety, and support focus—without making you feel sleepy or high.
🔹 Are they safe to take every day?
Yes! These CBD gummies are made for daily use and are completely non-habit-forming.
🔹 Will these get me high?
Nope. These are THC-free and made with broad-spectrum CBD—zero psychoactive effects.
🔹 What’s the difference between these and the 30ct jar?
Same strength, more supply. The 60ct is better value for frequent users.
🔹 How long do the effects last?
You can expect 4–6 hours of relief, depending on your body and metabolism.
🔹 Do they expire?
Yes, check the expiration date on the jar and store in a cool, dry place.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
