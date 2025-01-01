🍊 Cannabis Pharmacy Blood Orange CBN Gummies | 2ct Sample Pack

Small Pack. Big Sleep Support.



Cannabis Pharmacy’s 2ct Blood Orange CBN Gummies are a simple way to try natural sleep support before committing to a full jar. Each gummy is infused with 10mg CBD, 10mg CBN, and 5mg melatonin—designed to help you unwind, fall asleep faster, and wake up clear.



With a tangy blood orange flavor and clean ingredients, these calm sleep gummies are perfect for adults seeking relief from restlessness or occasional insomnia.



Why Choose the 2ct Sample?

🛌 Triple Sleep Blend

CBD, CBN, and melatonin work together to promote deeper, longer sleep without next-day fog.



🍊 Flavor You’ll Look Forward To

Sweet, tart blood orange makes these some of the best-tasting CBN gummies for sleep.



🌿 Clean Formula

Vegan, gluten-free, and made without dyes or artificial fillers.



🧪 Lab-Tested and Trusted

Each batch is third-party verified for safety, consistency, and cannabinoid content.



Product Specs – 2ct

Count: 2 Gummies



Per Gummy: 10mg CBD + 10mg CBN + 5mg Melatonin



Total Cannabinoids: 40mg (plus 10mg melatonin)



Flavor: Blood Orange



Formulation: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Naturally Flavored



Category: Sleep Gummies, CBD + CBN Gummies, Sample Size



How to Use

1️⃣ Take 1 gummy 30 minutes before bed

2️⃣ Wait for effects (30–60 mins)

3️⃣ Use nightly for better results over time

4️⃣ Store sealed, away from heat and light



FAQs

Q: What makes these the best sleep gummies?

It’s the balance—CBD and CBN relax the mind and body, while melatonin helps guide your natural sleep cycle.



Q: Are they non-habit-forming?

Yes. They’re formulated for nightly use without dependence.



Q: Will I feel groggy in the morning?

Not likely. Users report restful sleep and a clear-headed wake-up.



Q: Can I buy these gummies online?

Yes. They’re legal and ship discreetly to your door.

