About this product
🍊 Cannabis Pharmacy Blood Orange CBN Gummies | 2ct Sample Pack
Small Pack. Big Sleep Support.
Cannabis Pharmacy’s 2ct Blood Orange CBN Gummies are a simple way to try natural sleep support before committing to a full jar. Each gummy is infused with 10mg CBD, 10mg CBN, and 5mg melatonin—designed to help you unwind, fall asleep faster, and wake up clear.
With a tangy blood orange flavor and clean ingredients, these calm sleep gummies are perfect for adults seeking relief from restlessness or occasional insomnia.
Why Choose the 2ct Sample?
🛌 Triple Sleep Blend
CBD, CBN, and melatonin work together to promote deeper, longer sleep without next-day fog.
🍊 Flavor You’ll Look Forward To
Sweet, tart blood orange makes these some of the best-tasting CBN gummies for sleep.
🌿 Clean Formula
Vegan, gluten-free, and made without dyes or artificial fillers.
🧪 Lab-Tested and Trusted
Each batch is third-party verified for safety, consistency, and cannabinoid content.
Product Specs – 2ct
Count: 2 Gummies
Per Gummy: 10mg CBD + 10mg CBN + 5mg Melatonin
Total Cannabinoids: 40mg (plus 10mg melatonin)
Flavor: Blood Orange
Formulation: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Naturally Flavored
Category: Sleep Gummies, CBD + CBN Gummies, Sample Size
How to Use
1️⃣ Take 1 gummy 30 minutes before bed
2️⃣ Wait for effects (30–60 mins)
3️⃣ Use nightly for better results over time
4️⃣ Store sealed, away from heat and light
FAQs
Q: What makes these the best sleep gummies?
It’s the balance—CBD and CBN relax the mind and body, while melatonin helps guide your natural sleep cycle.
Q: Are they non-habit-forming?
Yes. They’re formulated for nightly use without dependence.
Q: Will I feel groggy in the morning?
Not likely. Users report restful sleep and a clear-headed wake-up.
Q: Can I buy these gummies online?
Yes. They’re legal and ship discreetly to your door.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
