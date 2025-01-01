About this product
🍊 Cannabis Pharmacy Blood Orange CBN Gummies | 30ct Jar
Full-Spectrum Sleep Support That Tastes Like Citrus Bliss
Cannabis Pharmacy’s 30ct Blood Orange CBN Gummies bring serious nighttime relief in a full-month supply. Each piece is precisely dosed with 10mg CBD, 10mg CBN, and 5mg melatonin—crafted to help you fall asleep naturally, stay asleep longer, and wake up refreshed.
Perfect for adults dealing with stress, poor sleep cycles, or occasional restlessness, these calm gummies combine flavor and function in every bite.
Why Choose the 30ct Jar?
🧠 Full-Stacked Formula
CBD calms the body, CBN supports deep sleep, and melatonin sets your sleep rhythm.
🍊 Bright Blood Orange Taste
Refreshing and clean—no grassy hemp aftertaste.
🌱 Premium Ingredients
Vegan, full-spectrum, naturally flavored. No gelatin, no junk.
🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested
Every jar is tested for purity, potency, and peace of mind.
🎯 Nightly Routine Approved
These are some of the best cbd + cbn sleep gummies for adults looking for consistency and results.
Product Specs – 30ct
Count: 30 Gummies
Per Gummy: 10mg CBD + 10mg CBN + 5mg Melatonin
Total Content: 300mg CBD + 300mg CBN + 150mg Melatonin
Flavor: Blood Orange
Formulation: Vegan, Full-Spectrum, Gluten-Free
Category: Sleep Gummies, Best CBN Gummies, Nighttime CBD Edibles
How to Use
Take 1 gummy 30 minutes before bed
Use nightly for long-term support
Store sealed, in a cool, dry place
FAQs
Q: Are these stronger than standard melatonin gummies?
Yes. With CBD and CBN added, they go beyond melatonin-only formulas for more restorative sleep.
Q: Can I use them every night?
Yes—these gummies are gentle, non-habit-forming, and ideal for regular use.
Q: Do they contain THC?
No. These are THC-free and made strictly for relaxation, not intoxication.
Q: Do they help with staying asleep or just falling asleep?
Both. CBN supports deep sleep, while melatonin helps you fall asleep faster.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
