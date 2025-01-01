🍊 Cannabis Pharmacy Blood Orange CBN Gummies | 30ct Jar

Full-Spectrum Sleep Support That Tastes Like Citrus Bliss



Cannabis Pharmacy’s 30ct Blood Orange CBN Gummies bring serious nighttime relief in a full-month supply. Each piece is precisely dosed with 10mg CBD, 10mg CBN, and 5mg melatonin—crafted to help you fall asleep naturally, stay asleep longer, and wake up refreshed.



Perfect for adults dealing with stress, poor sleep cycles, or occasional restlessness, these calm gummies combine flavor and function in every bite.



Why Choose the 30ct Jar?

🧠 Full-Stacked Formula

CBD calms the body, CBN supports deep sleep, and melatonin sets your sleep rhythm.



🍊 Bright Blood Orange Taste

Refreshing and clean—no grassy hemp aftertaste.



🌱 Premium Ingredients

Vegan, full-spectrum, naturally flavored. No gelatin, no junk.



🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested

Every jar is tested for purity, potency, and peace of mind.



🎯 Nightly Routine Approved

These are some of the best cbd + cbn sleep gummies for adults looking for consistency and results.



Product Specs – 30ct

Count: 30 Gummies



Per Gummy: 10mg CBD + 10mg CBN + 5mg Melatonin



Total Content: 300mg CBD + 300mg CBN + 150mg Melatonin



Flavor: Blood Orange



Formulation: Vegan, Full-Spectrum, Gluten-Free



Category: Sleep Gummies, Best CBN Gummies, Nighttime CBD Edibles



How to Use

Take 1 gummy 30 minutes before bed



Use nightly for long-term support



Store sealed, in a cool, dry place



FAQs

Q: Are these stronger than standard melatonin gummies?

Yes. With CBD and CBN added, they go beyond melatonin-only formulas for more restorative sleep.



Q: Can I use them every night?

Yes—these gummies are gentle, non-habit-forming, and ideal for regular use.



Q: Do they contain THC?

No. These are THC-free and made strictly for relaxation, not intoxication.



Q: Do they help with staying asleep or just falling asleep?

Both. CBN supports deep sleep, while melatonin helps you fall asleep faster.

