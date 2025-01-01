"Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to vivid dreams. Cannabis Pharmacy’s Deep Dream Sleep Gummies combine 10mg CBN, 10mg Delta-9 THC, and 1mg THCP per gummy—a triple-cannabinoid powerhouse for people who want deep, uninterrupted sleep without next-day grogginess.



Crafted in a smooth Blueberry Lemonade flavor, this 30ct jar is your new nighttime ritual. Whether you're managing stress, struggling with inflammation, or just tired of tossing and turning, these gummies offer a gentle, effective path to better rest.



🌙 Why Customers Love It

Triple Threat Sleep Formula

CBN relaxes the mind, Delta-9 eases the body, and THCP keeps you there. This is not your average sleep gummy.



Melatonin-Free

Designed for sensitive sleepers—no hormone disruption, just plant-based sleep support.



Dream Recall Boost

Users report more vivid, memorable dreams and waking up refreshed—no hangover.



Flavorful & Functional

Tastes like blueberry lemonade. Works like lights out.



Lab-Tested & Legal

Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and third-party tested for potency, purity, and safety.



💤 How to Use

Take 1 gummy 30–60 minutes before bed



Wait, relax, and let nature take over



Effects last 4–6+ hours



❓ FAQs

Q: What makes these sleep gummies different?

The blend of CBN, D9, and rare THCP creates a layered, body-and-mind sedation effect that goes deeper than melatonin or CBD alone.



Q: Are these gummies strong?

They’re definitely potent. Start with one and work your way up if needed.



Q: Will I feel groggy the next day?

Most users say no—just smooth sleep and a clear head in the morning.



Q: Are these legal to buy online?

Yes. They’re hemp-derived and Farm Bill compliant with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.



Q: What is THCP and how does it help with sleep?

THCP is a highly potent cannabinoid that enhances the sedative effects of THC and CBN. It may also extend sleep cycles and improve dream depth."

