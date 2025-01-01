About this product
"Say goodbye to restless nights and hello to vivid dreams. Cannabis Pharmacy’s Deep Dream Sleep Gummies combine 10mg CBN, 10mg Delta-9 THC, and 1mg THCP per gummy—a triple-cannabinoid powerhouse for people who want deep, uninterrupted sleep without next-day grogginess.
Crafted in a smooth Blueberry Lemonade flavor, this 30ct jar is your new nighttime ritual. Whether you're managing stress, struggling with inflammation, or just tired of tossing and turning, these gummies offer a gentle, effective path to better rest.
🌙 Why Customers Love It
Triple Threat Sleep Formula
CBN relaxes the mind, Delta-9 eases the body, and THCP keeps you there. This is not your average sleep gummy.
Melatonin-Free
Designed for sensitive sleepers—no hormone disruption, just plant-based sleep support.
Dream Recall Boost
Users report more vivid, memorable dreams and waking up refreshed—no hangover.
Flavorful & Functional
Tastes like blueberry lemonade. Works like lights out.
Lab-Tested & Legal
Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and third-party tested for potency, purity, and safety.
💤 How to Use
Take 1 gummy 30–60 minutes before bed
Wait, relax, and let nature take over
Effects last 4–6+ hours
❓ FAQs
Q: What makes these sleep gummies different?
The blend of CBN, D9, and rare THCP creates a layered, body-and-mind sedation effect that goes deeper than melatonin or CBD alone.
Q: Are these gummies strong?
They’re definitely potent. Start with one and work your way up if needed.
Q: Will I feel groggy the next day?
Most users say no—just smooth sleep and a clear head in the morning.
Q: Are these legal to buy online?
Yes. They’re hemp-derived and Farm Bill compliant with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.
Q: What is THCP and how does it help with sleep?
THCP is a highly potent cannabinoid that enhances the sedative effects of THC and CBN. It may also extend sleep cycles and improve dream depth."
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
