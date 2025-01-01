Cannabis Pharmacy | Deep Dream Sleep Gummies | 10mg CBN +10mg D9 +1mg THCP – Blueberry Lemonade – 60ct Dream deeper with these powerhouse sleep gummies blending 10mg CBN, 10mg Delta-9 THC, and 1mg THCP per piece. The Blueberry Lemonade flavor delivers a tart and mellow vibe that sets the stage for calm, sedating effects without the harsh crash. These gummies are crafted to support a smooth transition into sleep, reduce restlessness, and help you stay asleep longer. Great for nighttime use, these are ideal for users who want more than melatonin—without feeling foggy in the morning.
Q: Do you carry strong gummies? A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested? A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products? A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples? A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.