About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy 2ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies
Bold Flavor. Big Relief. Just Two Gummies.
For those ready to elevate their experience, our 2ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies deliver 100mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy. This sample pack is ideal for seasoned users looking to test our strongest formula without committing to a full jar. Expect deep relaxation, mood elevation, and a sweet blue raspberry kick with every bite.
Why You’ll Love This Sample Pack:
💪 One of the Strongest Gummies You Can Try: 100mg Delta-8 per piece for a powerful, long-lasting effect.
🫐 Fruity, Tart, and Delicious: No bitterness—just bold blue raspberry flavor.
🎯 Perfect Trial Size: Try them before buying a full 30- or 60-count jar.
🧪 Lab-Tested: Verified for potency and purity, so you know exactly what you're getting.
Product Specs
Count: 2 Gummies
Per Gummy: 100mg Delta-8 THC
Total Cannabinoids: 200mg
Type: D8 Gummies, 100mg THC Gummies
Flavor: Blue Raspberry
Use: Evening relaxation, high-potency experience, sleep aid
Bold Flavor. Big Relief. Just Two Gummies.
For those ready to elevate their experience, our 2ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies deliver 100mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy. This sample pack is ideal for seasoned users looking to test our strongest formula without committing to a full jar. Expect deep relaxation, mood elevation, and a sweet blue raspberry kick with every bite.
Why You’ll Love This Sample Pack:
💪 One of the Strongest Gummies You Can Try: 100mg Delta-8 per piece for a powerful, long-lasting effect.
🫐 Fruity, Tart, and Delicious: No bitterness—just bold blue raspberry flavor.
🎯 Perfect Trial Size: Try them before buying a full 30- or 60-count jar.
🧪 Lab-Tested: Verified for potency and purity, so you know exactly what you're getting.
Product Specs
Count: 2 Gummies
Per Gummy: 100mg Delta-8 THC
Total Cannabinoids: 200mg
Type: D8 Gummies, 100mg THC Gummies
Flavor: Blue Raspberry
Use: Evening relaxation, high-potency experience, sleep aid
Fulfillment
About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy 2ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies
Bold Flavor. Big Relief. Just Two Gummies.
For those ready to elevate their experience, our 2ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies deliver 100mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy. This sample pack is ideal for seasoned users looking to test our strongest formula without committing to a full jar. Expect deep relaxation, mood elevation, and a sweet blue raspberry kick with every bite.
Why You’ll Love This Sample Pack:
💪 One of the Strongest Gummies You Can Try: 100mg Delta-8 per piece for a powerful, long-lasting effect.
🫐 Fruity, Tart, and Delicious: No bitterness—just bold blue raspberry flavor.
🎯 Perfect Trial Size: Try them before buying a full 30- or 60-count jar.
🧪 Lab-Tested: Verified for potency and purity, so you know exactly what you're getting.
Product Specs
Count: 2 Gummies
Per Gummy: 100mg Delta-8 THC
Total Cannabinoids: 200mg
Type: D8 Gummies, 100mg THC Gummies
Flavor: Blue Raspberry
Use: Evening relaxation, high-potency experience, sleep aid
Bold Flavor. Big Relief. Just Two Gummies.
For those ready to elevate their experience, our 2ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies deliver 100mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy. This sample pack is ideal for seasoned users looking to test our strongest formula without committing to a full jar. Expect deep relaxation, mood elevation, and a sweet blue raspberry kick with every bite.
Why You’ll Love This Sample Pack:
💪 One of the Strongest Gummies You Can Try: 100mg Delta-8 per piece for a powerful, long-lasting effect.
🫐 Fruity, Tart, and Delicious: No bitterness—just bold blue raspberry flavor.
🎯 Perfect Trial Size: Try them before buying a full 30- or 60-count jar.
🧪 Lab-Tested: Verified for potency and purity, so you know exactly what you're getting.
Product Specs
Count: 2 Gummies
Per Gummy: 100mg Delta-8 THC
Total Cannabinoids: 200mg
Type: D8 Gummies, 100mg THC Gummies
Flavor: Blue Raspberry
Use: Evening relaxation, high-potency experience, sleep aid
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Notice a problem?Report this item