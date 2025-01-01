About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy 30ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies
Experience Serious Chill with Every Gummy
Cannabis Pharmacy’s 30ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies offer 3,000mg of Delta-8 THC per jar—crafted for users who want next-level effects from their edibles. Each gummy carries a hefty 100mg dose, perfect for deep calm, euphoric relief, or a great night’s rest. The bold blue raspberry flavor makes every dose feel like a treat.
Why You’ll Love the 30ct Jar:
🔥 Extreme Strength: With 100mg Delta-8 per gummy, this jar is made for experienced users.
😋 Big Flavor, No Harsh Aftertaste: Enjoy juicy, sweet-and-sour blue raspberry in every bite.
📦 Best Value for Power Users: More doses, better pricing, longer-lasting supply.
🧪 Clean & Tested: Full panel third-party lab results for consistency and safety.
Product Specs
Count: 30 Gummies
Per Gummy: 100mg Delta-8 THC
Total Cannabinoids: 3,000mg
Type: High Potency D8 Gummies
Flavor: Blue Raspberry
Use: Nighttime unwind, pain support, heavy relief
Experience Serious Chill with Every Gummy
Cannabis Pharmacy’s 30ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies offer 3,000mg of Delta-8 THC per jar—crafted for users who want next-level effects from their edibles. Each gummy carries a hefty 100mg dose, perfect for deep calm, euphoric relief, or a great night’s rest. The bold blue raspberry flavor makes every dose feel like a treat.
Why You’ll Love the 30ct Jar:
🔥 Extreme Strength: With 100mg Delta-8 per gummy, this jar is made for experienced users.
😋 Big Flavor, No Harsh Aftertaste: Enjoy juicy, sweet-and-sour blue raspberry in every bite.
📦 Best Value for Power Users: More doses, better pricing, longer-lasting supply.
🧪 Clean & Tested: Full panel third-party lab results for consistency and safety.
Product Specs
Count: 30 Gummies
Per Gummy: 100mg Delta-8 THC
Total Cannabinoids: 3,000mg
Type: High Potency D8 Gummies
Flavor: Blue Raspberry
Use: Nighttime unwind, pain support, heavy relief
Fulfillment
About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy 30ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies
Experience Serious Chill with Every Gummy
Cannabis Pharmacy’s 30ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies offer 3,000mg of Delta-8 THC per jar—crafted for users who want next-level effects from their edibles. Each gummy carries a hefty 100mg dose, perfect for deep calm, euphoric relief, or a great night’s rest. The bold blue raspberry flavor makes every dose feel like a treat.
Why You’ll Love the 30ct Jar:
🔥 Extreme Strength: With 100mg Delta-8 per gummy, this jar is made for experienced users.
😋 Big Flavor, No Harsh Aftertaste: Enjoy juicy, sweet-and-sour blue raspberry in every bite.
📦 Best Value for Power Users: More doses, better pricing, longer-lasting supply.
🧪 Clean & Tested: Full panel third-party lab results for consistency and safety.
Product Specs
Count: 30 Gummies
Per Gummy: 100mg Delta-8 THC
Total Cannabinoids: 3,000mg
Type: High Potency D8 Gummies
Flavor: Blue Raspberry
Use: Nighttime unwind, pain support, heavy relief
Experience Serious Chill with Every Gummy
Cannabis Pharmacy’s 30ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies offer 3,000mg of Delta-8 THC per jar—crafted for users who want next-level effects from their edibles. Each gummy carries a hefty 100mg dose, perfect for deep calm, euphoric relief, or a great night’s rest. The bold blue raspberry flavor makes every dose feel like a treat.
Why You’ll Love the 30ct Jar:
🔥 Extreme Strength: With 100mg Delta-8 per gummy, this jar is made for experienced users.
😋 Big Flavor, No Harsh Aftertaste: Enjoy juicy, sweet-and-sour blue raspberry in every bite.
📦 Best Value for Power Users: More doses, better pricing, longer-lasting supply.
🧪 Clean & Tested: Full panel third-party lab results for consistency and safety.
Product Specs
Count: 30 Gummies
Per Gummy: 100mg Delta-8 THC
Total Cannabinoids: 3,000mg
Type: High Potency D8 Gummies
Flavor: Blue Raspberry
Use: Nighttime unwind, pain support, heavy relief
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Notice a problem?Report this item