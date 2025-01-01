About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy 60ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies
Maximum Relief. Monster Value. 6,000mg of D8 Power.
Get serious with the strongest value in our collection: 60ct Blue Raspberry High Potency D8 Gummies. With 100mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy and a whopping 6,000mg per jar, this is your go-to for extended relief, consistent dosing, and big-time effects. Ideal for experienced users who need serious support with stress, pain, or sleep.
Why It’s a Top Seller:
💣 Mega Potency, Mega Count: 60 gummies at 100mg each = serious staying power.
💙 Fan-Favorite Flavor: Tart, sweet blue raspberry that tastes like candy—not hemp.
💼 Perfect for Regular Use: Daily dose or occasional chill—always on hand.
🔬 Lab-Tested & Reliable: Consistent effects, clean ingredients, full-spectrum results.
Product Specs
Count: 60 Gummies
Per Gummy: 100mg Delta-8 THC
Total Cannabinoids: 6,000mg
Type: D8 THC Gummies
Flavor: Blue Raspberry
Use: Long-term use, serious stress support, advanced users only
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Notice a problem?Report this item