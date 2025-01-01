Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-8 THC Gummies | 100mg – Strawberry Banana – 2ct

🍓🍌 Fruity. Freaky. Full Send. 💥



These aren’t your chill, take-before-a-flight gummies. These are ""cancel your plans"" gummies. Each one’s got 100mg of Delta-8 THC, which means yes, you’re getting stoned-stoned. Two gummies, 200mg total, and a whole lotta flavor-packed fun.



Whether you're looking to float into the couch or vibe with the stars, Strawberry Banana brings the taste while the D8 brings the heat.



Why You’ll Love These

🍬 High AF Potency – 100mg per gummy? You already know the vibes.

🍌 Dessert-Like Flavor – Sweet strawberry, smooth banana. It's giving smoothie, not skunk.

😵‍💫 Body Melt + Brain Fog (The Good Kind) – Pure end-of-the-day bliss.

🧪 Lab-Tested for Potency & Purity – No mystery highs. Just clean, consistent elevation.

🎯 Try It Without the Commitment – This 2-pack is a perfect sample before you grab the full stash.



How To Use (If You Wanna Stay Conscious):

🫣 New here? Start with half. No cap.



⏱️ Wait 45–90 mins – don’t pull a rookie move and double-dose too soon.



💫 Enjoy the ride – music sounds better, snacks taste insane, and you’re officially vibing.



Real Ones Know:

Best taken at night or when you’ve got nowhere to be 🛋️



Effects last hours (so maybe don’t answer that email)



Store ‘em cool, keep ‘em fresh, respect the gummy



These are for experienced users, creative wanderers, and people who know exactly what “one gummy” really means.



FAQ's!



Q: Are these 100mg D8 gummies actually strong?

A: Bro. Yes. These aren’t “microdose and fold laundry” gummies. These are “cancel your to-do list, toss on a playlist, and float” gummies. Not for beginners unless you're looking for an ego reset.



Q: What happens if I take a whole gummy and I'm not a regular user?

A: You’re probably gonna melt into your bed and contemplate your life choices. Start with 1⁄4 or 1⁄2 gummy if your tolerance is low. We warned you.



Q: How long before I feel something?

A: Usually 30–90 minutes depending on your metabolism and what you ate. Don’t be that person who takes another too soon—ride it out.



Q: Will I still feel it tomorrow?

A: The high lasts about 4–8 hours, but heavy doses like this might leave you with that “brain still in airplane mode” feeling the next morning. Hydrate, nap, repeat.



Q: Is Delta-8 legal?

A: Yep, these are hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. Just make sure your state hasn't done anything weird—laws vary.



Q: What’s the difference between D8 and D9?

A: Delta-8 is like Delta-9’s laid-back cousin. Still hits, but usually with a smoother, less paranoid vibe. Unless you take 100mg—then it's just you vs. the couch.



Q: Can I take both gummies at once?

A: You can, but should you? Only if you’ve got experience with high-dose edibles and zero plans. Otherwise, split it up and pace yourself.

