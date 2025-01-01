Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-8 THC Gummies | 100mg – Strawberry Banana – 30ct

Cannabis Pharmacy’s Strawberry Banana 100mg D8 Gummies pack serious punch. Each gummy delivers 100mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC for heavy relaxation, pain relief, or straight-up getting stoned. With 30 gummies per jar, that’s 3000mg of full-body relief in one smooth, fruity batch.



These are made for seasoned users who want strong effects and a clean ingredient list—no weak highs or weird fillers. Just hard-hitting D8 in a sweet, creamy strawberry banana chew.



Why These Hit Different

100mg Per Gummy

These aren’t your starter gummies. If you’re used to 10–25mg, start with half. Full ones go hard.



Clean & Lab-Tested

Made with hemp-derived Delta-8 and third-party tested for purity and potency.



Flavor’s Legit

Strawberry banana combo hits like a smoothie, but way more chill.



Perfect for Evenings or Heavy Days

Great for winding down, crashing out, or just turning your brain off for a while.



Specs

Gummies per Jar: 30



Delta-8 THC per Gummy: 100mg



Total THC: 3000mg



Flavor: Strawberry Banana



Type: High-potency D8 edible



How to Use

Start Small: Try 1⁄4 to 1⁄2 gummy if you're new to 100mg strength.



Wait It Out: Effects kick in around 30–90 minutes.



Scale Slowly: Don’t pop more too fast—these hit late but heavy.



FAQs

What are these gummies good for?

Relaxing hard. They're ideal for stress, sleep, and knocking out pain.



Are 100mg THC gummies too strong?

For beginners—yes. For experienced users—they’re right in the sweet spot. Start low if unsure.



Are they legal?

Yes. These gummies contain hemp-derived Delta-8 and stay under 0.3% Delta-9 THC, per the 2018 Farm Bill.



How long do the effects last?

Typically 4–8 hours, depending on your body and tolerance.



Do they expire?

Yes. Use within 12 months for max freshness and potency.



How do these compare to tinctures?

Tinctures hit quicker, but these gummies last longer and taste way better.

