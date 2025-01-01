About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-8 THC Gummies | 100mg – Strawberry Banana – 30ct
Cannabis Pharmacy’s Strawberry Banana 100mg D8 Gummies pack serious punch. Each gummy delivers 100mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC for heavy relaxation, pain relief, or straight-up getting stoned. With 30 gummies per jar, that’s 3000mg of full-body relief in one smooth, fruity batch.
These are made for seasoned users who want strong effects and a clean ingredient list—no weak highs or weird fillers. Just hard-hitting D8 in a sweet, creamy strawberry banana chew.
Why These Hit Different
100mg Per Gummy
These aren’t your starter gummies. If you’re used to 10–25mg, start with half. Full ones go hard.
Clean & Lab-Tested
Made with hemp-derived Delta-8 and third-party tested for purity and potency.
Flavor’s Legit
Strawberry banana combo hits like a smoothie, but way more chill.
Perfect for Evenings or Heavy Days
Great for winding down, crashing out, or just turning your brain off for a while.
Specs
Gummies per Jar: 30
Delta-8 THC per Gummy: 100mg
Total THC: 3000mg
Flavor: Strawberry Banana
Type: High-potency D8 edible
How to Use
Start Small: Try 1⁄4 to 1⁄2 gummy if you're new to 100mg strength.
Wait It Out: Effects kick in around 30–90 minutes.
Scale Slowly: Don’t pop more too fast—these hit late but heavy.
FAQs
What are these gummies good for?
Relaxing hard. They're ideal for stress, sleep, and knocking out pain.
Are 100mg THC gummies too strong?
For beginners—yes. For experienced users—they’re right in the sweet spot. Start low if unsure.
Are they legal?
Yes. These gummies contain hemp-derived Delta-8 and stay under 0.3% Delta-9 THC, per the 2018 Farm Bill.
How long do the effects last?
Typically 4–8 hours, depending on your body and tolerance.
Do they expire?
Yes. Use within 12 months for max freshness and potency.
How do these compare to tinctures?
Tinctures hit quicker, but these gummies last longer and taste way better.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
