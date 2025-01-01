About this product
Want to try before you buy? These 2-count high potency Delta-8 THC gummies pack 100mg each for 200mg total in a flavor-loaded sampler. Expect strong, body-melting relaxation and lasting relief in a bold Watermelon Lemonade profile. Perfect for pain, stress, and sleep—without committing to a full jar.
Crafted for experienced users, each gummy is infused (not sprayed) for consistency and reliability. Whether you’re testing your tolerance or grabbing a compact travel-friendly edible, this 2ct delivers the punch.
🔍 Product Highlights
Per Gummy: 100mg Delta-8 THC
Total THC: 200mg per 2-pack
Flavor: Watermelon Lemonade (fruity, tart, and smooth)
Formulation: Infused, vegan, third-party lab-tested
Best For: Sampling strength, nighttime recovery, deep relaxation
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Are these good for beginners?
Not recommended. Start with 1⁄4–1⁄2 gummy (25–50mg) if you’re new to high-potency THC edibles.
Q: How long do effects last?
Expect 4–8 hours of relief, depending on tolerance and metabolism.
Q: Why only 2 gummies?
This 2ct pack is ideal for trying the flavor and strength before buying a full 30ct jar.
Q: Are these legal?
Yes! These gummies comply with the 2018 Farm Bill and contain <0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
