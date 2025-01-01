Cannabis Pharmacy | Delta-8 THC Gummies – Watermelon Lemonade (30ct)

100mg Delta-8 THC per gummy | 3000mg total per jar



These aren’t your average edibles. Each Watermelon Lemonade gummy delivers a massive 100mg of Delta-8 THC for deep, lasting relief. With 30 gummies per jar and a total of 3000mg of Delta-8, this high-potency option is designed for seasoned users who need powerful support for stress, pain, or sleep.



The sweet, citrusy watermelon lemonade flavor masks the strength while the effects take over—euphoric, relaxing, and long-lasting. Infused (not sprayed) for consistent dosing, these gummies are perfect for nighttime use or serious wind-down sessions.



🔍 Product Highlights

Potency: 100mg Delta-8 THC per gummy



Count: 30ct | 3000mg total Delta-8



Flavor: Watermelon Lemonade (sweet, tart, refreshing)



Formulation: Infused, lab-tested, vegan



Best For: High-tolerance users, stress relief, deep relaxation, sleep



❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are these good for beginners?

No. Start with 1⁄2 gummy (50mg) unless you're a highly experienced user. These are very strong.



Q: How long do they last?

Expect effects to kick in around 30–90 minutes and last 4–8 hours depending on your tolerance.



Q: What makes these different from regular THC gummies?

These are Delta-8 based and deliver a smoother, more body-focused high—but at 100mg each, the intensity is no joke.



Q: Are they infused or sprayed?

Infused. That means every bite delivers consistent, reliable effects—no uneven doses here.



Q: Are they legal?

Yes! These gummies are made from federally legal hemp and contain <0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill.

