About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy | Delta-8 THC Gummies – Watermelon Lemonade (30ct)
100mg Delta-8 THC per gummy | 3000mg total per jar
These aren’t your average edibles. Each Watermelon Lemonade gummy delivers a massive 100mg of Delta-8 THC for deep, lasting relief. With 30 gummies per jar and a total of 3000mg of Delta-8, this high-potency option is designed for seasoned users who need powerful support for stress, pain, or sleep.
The sweet, citrusy watermelon lemonade flavor masks the strength while the effects take over—euphoric, relaxing, and long-lasting. Infused (not sprayed) for consistent dosing, these gummies are perfect for nighttime use or serious wind-down sessions.
🔍 Product Highlights
Potency: 100mg Delta-8 THC per gummy
Count: 30ct | 3000mg total Delta-8
Flavor: Watermelon Lemonade (sweet, tart, refreshing)
Formulation: Infused, lab-tested, vegan
Best For: High-tolerance users, stress relief, deep relaxation, sleep
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Are these good for beginners?
No. Start with 1⁄2 gummy (50mg) unless you're a highly experienced user. These are very strong.
Q: How long do they last?
Expect effects to kick in around 30–90 minutes and last 4–8 hours depending on your tolerance.
Q: What makes these different from regular THC gummies?
These are Delta-8 based and deliver a smoother, more body-focused high—but at 100mg each, the intensity is no joke.
Q: Are they infused or sprayed?
Infused. That means every bite delivers consistent, reliable effects—no uneven doses here.
Q: Are they legal?
Yes! These gummies are made from federally legal hemp and contain <0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
