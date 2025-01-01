About this product
"Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-8 THC Gummies | 25mg – Assorted Flavor – 2ct
🍊 Tiny pack. Big chill. 🍊
If you're just tryna catch a vibe before committing to a whole jar, this 2ct D8 Gummy Sample Pack is it. You get two juicy, fruity gummies with 25mg of Delta-8 THC each—just enough to get your feet off the ground without blasting off into the sun.
Think smooth headspace, relaxed body, and that lowkey buzz you feel when everything finally shuts up and vibes out. 😌
Why This Pack Slaps:
🍊 Zesty AF – Tastes like orange slices and candy aisles, not chemicals
💤 Soft Launch Into Stoned Mode – 25mg hits, but doesn't hijack your brain
📦 No Commitment – Just two gummies. Try it out, feel the glow, thank us later
🧪 Clean & Legit – Hemp-derived, lab-tested, zero weirdness
🌿 Plant-Powered Chill – Vegan, gluten-free, no fake stuff
What You Get:
2x Delta-8 THC Gummies
25mg each = 50mg total
Assorted fruity flavors (think oranges, berries, tropical s#!*)
Perfect for first-timers, weekenders, or people who don’t trust edibles yet
How to Use:
🍬 Take 1 (or half if you’re new-new)
⏳ Wait 30–60 mins — these sneak up like a cozy nap
🚀 Float — if it’s not enough, pop the second and let it cook
Q: Will these get me high?
A: Yeah, in the best way. More like vibing on a cloud than orbiting Jupiter.
Q: Can I handle 25mg if I’m new?
A: Maybe. Start with half and see how you feel. These are smooth, not scary.
Q: Why just two?
A: It’s a test drive. Not everyone wants to drop $30 on a mystery trip. Try first, ride later.
💬 Final Thought:
These gummies are the plug if you’re not trying to get annihilated, just wanna float through your night with some flavor and chill baked in. 🍊💨"
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
