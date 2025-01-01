About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-8 THC Gummies | 25mg – Assorted Flavors – 30ct
💥 Smooth buzz. Stupid fire. Whole jar of good vibes. 💥
Ready to get baked without blacking out your calendar? These 25mg Delta-8 THC Gummies from Cannabis Pharmacy are low-key strong and high-key delicious. Each one’s got just the right amount of heat to send you coasting into chill mode without blasting off into another galaxy—unless that’s what you’re into, then take two. 😎
With 30 assorted fruit-flavored gummies per jar, you’ve got a whole stash of feel-good vibes on deck. Whether you're posted on the couch, vibing at a party, or just need to shut your brain up after work—these slap.
Why You’ll Love These D8 Gummies:
🍓 Fruity as hell, and actually good
This isn’t that weird bitter edible flavor—these taste like candy you’d hide from your roommate.
💨 25mg of that mellow heat
Perfect middle ground: not too light, not too crazy. Just enough to turn off the overthinking and turn up the vibe.
🧠 The chill is strong with this one
Pop one, give it 30–60 mins, and let the full-body melt mode hit. You’ll know.
🧪 Lab-tested & clean
Third-party tested for real. No sketchy ingredients, no weird after-feels—just good vibes and transparency.
🌱 Vegan & gluten-free
For our plant-based fam. These hit ethically and chemically.
Specs:
THC per gummy: 25mg Delta-8
Total THC: 750mg per jar
Count: 30 gummies
Flavors: Assorted fruit (they bang)
Formula: Vegan | Gluten-Free | Hemp-derived | Legal AF
How to Use These Bad Boys:
Start slow: Take half if you’re new, full if you’re seasoned.
Kick back: Wait 30–60 mins. Don’t rush it—these creep up smooth.
Stack if needed: Feeling good? Cool. Want to be even more horizontal? Go for another.
Stay hydrated: Cottonmouth creeps when you least expect it.
Real Questions from Real Stoners:
Q: Will these get me high?
A: Yes fam. It’s Delta-8, not Delta-light. You’ll feel it—chill, buzzy, and totally toasted.
Q: Can I function on these?
A: One gummy = functional and vibey. Two+ = hope you don’t have plans.
Q: How long they last?
A: 4–6 hours easy. Effects linger, so plan accordingly.
Q: D8 vs D9—what’s the deal?
A: D8 is smoother. Less “I’m stuck in a thought loop,” more “yo, life’s kinda nice.”
Q: Where can I cop these?
A: You’re literally already here. Add to cart, get them shipped discreet, and enjoy.
💬 Final Word:
If you're not trying to astral project but do wanna feel good, laugh too hard at memes, and snack on something fire—these D8 gummies are your move. 🍬💨
💥 Smooth buzz. Stupid fire. Whole jar of good vibes. 💥
Ready to get baked without blacking out your calendar? These 25mg Delta-8 THC Gummies from Cannabis Pharmacy are low-key strong and high-key delicious. Each one’s got just the right amount of heat to send you coasting into chill mode without blasting off into another galaxy—unless that’s what you’re into, then take two. 😎
With 30 assorted fruit-flavored gummies per jar, you’ve got a whole stash of feel-good vibes on deck. Whether you're posted on the couch, vibing at a party, or just need to shut your brain up after work—these slap.
Why You’ll Love These D8 Gummies:
🍓 Fruity as hell, and actually good
This isn’t that weird bitter edible flavor—these taste like candy you’d hide from your roommate.
💨 25mg of that mellow heat
Perfect middle ground: not too light, not too crazy. Just enough to turn off the overthinking and turn up the vibe.
🧠 The chill is strong with this one
Pop one, give it 30–60 mins, and let the full-body melt mode hit. You’ll know.
🧪 Lab-tested & clean
Third-party tested for real. No sketchy ingredients, no weird after-feels—just good vibes and transparency.
🌱 Vegan & gluten-free
For our plant-based fam. These hit ethically and chemically.
Specs:
THC per gummy: 25mg Delta-8
Total THC: 750mg per jar
Count: 30 gummies
Flavors: Assorted fruit (they bang)
Formula: Vegan | Gluten-Free | Hemp-derived | Legal AF
How to Use These Bad Boys:
Start slow: Take half if you’re new, full if you’re seasoned.
Kick back: Wait 30–60 mins. Don’t rush it—these creep up smooth.
Stack if needed: Feeling good? Cool. Want to be even more horizontal? Go for another.
Stay hydrated: Cottonmouth creeps when you least expect it.
Real Questions from Real Stoners:
Q: Will these get me high?
A: Yes fam. It’s Delta-8, not Delta-light. You’ll feel it—chill, buzzy, and totally toasted.
Q: Can I function on these?
A: One gummy = functional and vibey. Two+ = hope you don’t have plans.
Q: How long they last?
A: 4–6 hours easy. Effects linger, so plan accordingly.
Q: D8 vs D9—what’s the deal?
A: D8 is smoother. Less “I’m stuck in a thought loop,” more “yo, life’s kinda nice.”
Q: Where can I cop these?
A: You’re literally already here. Add to cart, get them shipped discreet, and enjoy.
💬 Final Word:
If you're not trying to astral project but do wanna feel good, laugh too hard at memes, and snack on something fire—these D8 gummies are your move. 🍬💨
Fulfillment
About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-8 THC Gummies | 25mg – Assorted Flavors – 30ct
💥 Smooth buzz. Stupid fire. Whole jar of good vibes. 💥
Ready to get baked without blacking out your calendar? These 25mg Delta-8 THC Gummies from Cannabis Pharmacy are low-key strong and high-key delicious. Each one’s got just the right amount of heat to send you coasting into chill mode without blasting off into another galaxy—unless that’s what you’re into, then take two. 😎
With 30 assorted fruit-flavored gummies per jar, you’ve got a whole stash of feel-good vibes on deck. Whether you're posted on the couch, vibing at a party, or just need to shut your brain up after work—these slap.
Why You’ll Love These D8 Gummies:
🍓 Fruity as hell, and actually good
This isn’t that weird bitter edible flavor—these taste like candy you’d hide from your roommate.
💨 25mg of that mellow heat
Perfect middle ground: not too light, not too crazy. Just enough to turn off the overthinking and turn up the vibe.
🧠 The chill is strong with this one
Pop one, give it 30–60 mins, and let the full-body melt mode hit. You’ll know.
🧪 Lab-tested & clean
Third-party tested for real. No sketchy ingredients, no weird after-feels—just good vibes and transparency.
🌱 Vegan & gluten-free
For our plant-based fam. These hit ethically and chemically.
Specs:
THC per gummy: 25mg Delta-8
Total THC: 750mg per jar
Count: 30 gummies
Flavors: Assorted fruit (they bang)
Formula: Vegan | Gluten-Free | Hemp-derived | Legal AF
How to Use These Bad Boys:
Start slow: Take half if you’re new, full if you’re seasoned.
Kick back: Wait 30–60 mins. Don’t rush it—these creep up smooth.
Stack if needed: Feeling good? Cool. Want to be even more horizontal? Go for another.
Stay hydrated: Cottonmouth creeps when you least expect it.
Real Questions from Real Stoners:
Q: Will these get me high?
A: Yes fam. It’s Delta-8, not Delta-light. You’ll feel it—chill, buzzy, and totally toasted.
Q: Can I function on these?
A: One gummy = functional and vibey. Two+ = hope you don’t have plans.
Q: How long they last?
A: 4–6 hours easy. Effects linger, so plan accordingly.
Q: D8 vs D9—what’s the deal?
A: D8 is smoother. Less “I’m stuck in a thought loop,” more “yo, life’s kinda nice.”
Q: Where can I cop these?
A: You’re literally already here. Add to cart, get them shipped discreet, and enjoy.
💬 Final Word:
If you're not trying to astral project but do wanna feel good, laugh too hard at memes, and snack on something fire—these D8 gummies are your move. 🍬💨
💥 Smooth buzz. Stupid fire. Whole jar of good vibes. 💥
Ready to get baked without blacking out your calendar? These 25mg Delta-8 THC Gummies from Cannabis Pharmacy are low-key strong and high-key delicious. Each one’s got just the right amount of heat to send you coasting into chill mode without blasting off into another galaxy—unless that’s what you’re into, then take two. 😎
With 30 assorted fruit-flavored gummies per jar, you’ve got a whole stash of feel-good vibes on deck. Whether you're posted on the couch, vibing at a party, or just need to shut your brain up after work—these slap.
Why You’ll Love These D8 Gummies:
🍓 Fruity as hell, and actually good
This isn’t that weird bitter edible flavor—these taste like candy you’d hide from your roommate.
💨 25mg of that mellow heat
Perfect middle ground: not too light, not too crazy. Just enough to turn off the overthinking and turn up the vibe.
🧠 The chill is strong with this one
Pop one, give it 30–60 mins, and let the full-body melt mode hit. You’ll know.
🧪 Lab-tested & clean
Third-party tested for real. No sketchy ingredients, no weird after-feels—just good vibes and transparency.
🌱 Vegan & gluten-free
For our plant-based fam. These hit ethically and chemically.
Specs:
THC per gummy: 25mg Delta-8
Total THC: 750mg per jar
Count: 30 gummies
Flavors: Assorted fruit (they bang)
Formula: Vegan | Gluten-Free | Hemp-derived | Legal AF
How to Use These Bad Boys:
Start slow: Take half if you’re new, full if you’re seasoned.
Kick back: Wait 30–60 mins. Don’t rush it—these creep up smooth.
Stack if needed: Feeling good? Cool. Want to be even more horizontal? Go for another.
Stay hydrated: Cottonmouth creeps when you least expect it.
Real Questions from Real Stoners:
Q: Will these get me high?
A: Yes fam. It’s Delta-8, not Delta-light. You’ll feel it—chill, buzzy, and totally toasted.
Q: Can I function on these?
A: One gummy = functional and vibey. Two+ = hope you don’t have plans.
Q: How long they last?
A: 4–6 hours easy. Effects linger, so plan accordingly.
Q: D8 vs D9—what’s the deal?
A: D8 is smoother. Less “I’m stuck in a thought loop,” more “yo, life’s kinda nice.”
Q: Where can I cop these?
A: You’re literally already here. Add to cart, get them shipped discreet, and enjoy.
💬 Final Word:
If you're not trying to astral project but do wanna feel good, laugh too hard at memes, and snack on something fire—these D8 gummies are your move. 🍬💨
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Notice a problem?Report this item