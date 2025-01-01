About this product
Wake and bake meets breakfast nostalgia 🫠... These Cinnamon Crunch THC Plus Gummies pack a punch with 50mg Delta-8 THC, 1mg THCA, and 1mg THCP per piece—blending smooth body effects, euphoric clarity, and a sweet, cereal-style flavor that hits like your childhood favorites... just way stronger.
Designed for experienced users, this formula offers a well-rounded high: creative and mentally focused, yet physically calm and long-lasting. It’s the perfect edible for mellow afternoons, stress relief, or those who want something bolder than standard Delta-8.
🔍 Product Details
Cannabinoids per Gummy: 50mg Delta-8 THC + 1mg THCA + 1mg THCP
Count: 30ct jar
Flavor: Cinnamon Crunch
Formulation: Infused, not sprayed – vegan & lab-tested
Total Cannabinoids: 1,560mg per jar
Best For: Experienced users, chill creativity, stress relief
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What makes these “THC Plus” gummies?
They combine three powerful cannabinoids—Delta-8, THCA, and THCP—for layered effects and a more complex, longer-lasting high.
Q: What does THCP feel like?
THCP can feel 20–30x stronger than traditional THC at the receptor level. It delivers intense euphoria and deeper physical sensations even at low doses.
Q: Is this flavor strong like cinnamon candy?
Nope! It's more like a cinnamon cereal milk vibe—sweet, nostalgic, and super smooth.
Q: Can I take a full gummy?
If you're new to high-potency edibles or THCP, start with 1⁄4 to 1⁄2 gummy and wait at least 60–90 minutes before increasing.
Q: Are these gummies legal?
Yes. They're Farm Bill compliant and contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
