About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy | Delta-8 THC Plus Gummies – 2ct Cinnamon Crunchies
50mg Delta-8 + 1mg THCA + 1mg THCP – Sample the Spicy Side of Space
This isn't your average edible—these Cinnamon Crunchies hit different. Each gummy delivers a spicy-sweet blast of 50mg Delta-8 THC, with a bonus 1mg THCA for full-body bliss and 1mg THCP for that brain-tickling elevation. In this 2-count sample pack, you’re getting a total of 104mg cannabinoids and a wild ride with zero commitment.
Perfect for late-night chill, weekend adventures, or just exploring the outer edges of edible euphoria.
Why Try These THC Plus Gummies?
🔥 Cinnamon Meets Cosmic
That warm cinnamon flavor smacks like cereal nostalgia... right before the buzz kicks in.
🧠 Multi-Cannabinoid Stack
THCA adds body relief, THCP unlocks a deeper head high, and Delta-8 keeps it smooth.
🛸 Perfect Sample Size
See what these spicy space snacks are all about before grabbing a full-size jar.
🌿 Clean Ingredients, Powerful Effects
No weird additives—just high-potency hemp extract with flavor and function.
🧪 Third-Party Tested
Lab-tested for accurate dosing and peace of mind.
How to Use
1️⃣ Take 1⁄2 to 1 gummy to start
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes for full effects
3️⃣ Buckle up—these hit smooth, but hard
Product Specs – 2ct Pack
Count: 2 gummies
Per Gummy: 50mg Delta-8 THC, 1mg THCA, 1mg THCP
Total Cannabinoids: 104mg
Flavor: Cinnamon Crunchies
Formulation: Vegan, hemp-derived, highly potent
Best For: Experienced users, balanced body + head high, spicy edible fans
50mg Delta-8 + 1mg THCA + 1mg THCP – Sample the Spicy Side of Space
This isn't your average edible—these Cinnamon Crunchies hit different. Each gummy delivers a spicy-sweet blast of 50mg Delta-8 THC, with a bonus 1mg THCA for full-body bliss and 1mg THCP for that brain-tickling elevation. In this 2-count sample pack, you’re getting a total of 104mg cannabinoids and a wild ride with zero commitment.
Perfect for late-night chill, weekend adventures, or just exploring the outer edges of edible euphoria.
Why Try These THC Plus Gummies?
🔥 Cinnamon Meets Cosmic
That warm cinnamon flavor smacks like cereal nostalgia... right before the buzz kicks in.
🧠 Multi-Cannabinoid Stack
THCA adds body relief, THCP unlocks a deeper head high, and Delta-8 keeps it smooth.
🛸 Perfect Sample Size
See what these spicy space snacks are all about before grabbing a full-size jar.
🌿 Clean Ingredients, Powerful Effects
No weird additives—just high-potency hemp extract with flavor and function.
🧪 Third-Party Tested
Lab-tested for accurate dosing and peace of mind.
How to Use
1️⃣ Take 1⁄2 to 1 gummy to start
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes for full effects
3️⃣ Buckle up—these hit smooth, but hard
Product Specs – 2ct Pack
Count: 2 gummies
Per Gummy: 50mg Delta-8 THC, 1mg THCA, 1mg THCP
Total Cannabinoids: 104mg
Flavor: Cinnamon Crunchies
Formulation: Vegan, hemp-derived, highly potent
Best For: Experienced users, balanced body + head high, spicy edible fans
Cannabis Pharmacy | Delta-8 THC Plus Gummies | 50mg Delta 8 + 1mg THCA + 1mg THCP – Cinnamon Crunch
Cannabis Pharmacy | Delta-8 THC Plus Gummies | 50mg Delta 8 + 1mg THCA + 1mg THCP – Cinnamon Crunch
Fulfillment
About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy | Delta-8 THC Plus Gummies – 2ct Cinnamon Crunchies
50mg Delta-8 + 1mg THCA + 1mg THCP – Sample the Spicy Side of Space
This isn't your average edible—these Cinnamon Crunchies hit different. Each gummy delivers a spicy-sweet blast of 50mg Delta-8 THC, with a bonus 1mg THCA for full-body bliss and 1mg THCP for that brain-tickling elevation. In this 2-count sample pack, you’re getting a total of 104mg cannabinoids and a wild ride with zero commitment.
Perfect for late-night chill, weekend adventures, or just exploring the outer edges of edible euphoria.
Why Try These THC Plus Gummies?
🔥 Cinnamon Meets Cosmic
That warm cinnamon flavor smacks like cereal nostalgia... right before the buzz kicks in.
🧠 Multi-Cannabinoid Stack
THCA adds body relief, THCP unlocks a deeper head high, and Delta-8 keeps it smooth.
🛸 Perfect Sample Size
See what these spicy space snacks are all about before grabbing a full-size jar.
🌿 Clean Ingredients, Powerful Effects
No weird additives—just high-potency hemp extract with flavor and function.
🧪 Third-Party Tested
Lab-tested for accurate dosing and peace of mind.
How to Use
1️⃣ Take 1⁄2 to 1 gummy to start
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes for full effects
3️⃣ Buckle up—these hit smooth, but hard
Product Specs – 2ct Pack
Count: 2 gummies
Per Gummy: 50mg Delta-8 THC, 1mg THCA, 1mg THCP
Total Cannabinoids: 104mg
Flavor: Cinnamon Crunchies
Formulation: Vegan, hemp-derived, highly potent
Best For: Experienced users, balanced body + head high, spicy edible fans
50mg Delta-8 + 1mg THCA + 1mg THCP – Sample the Spicy Side of Space
This isn't your average edible—these Cinnamon Crunchies hit different. Each gummy delivers a spicy-sweet blast of 50mg Delta-8 THC, with a bonus 1mg THCA for full-body bliss and 1mg THCP for that brain-tickling elevation. In this 2-count sample pack, you’re getting a total of 104mg cannabinoids and a wild ride with zero commitment.
Perfect for late-night chill, weekend adventures, or just exploring the outer edges of edible euphoria.
Why Try These THC Plus Gummies?
🔥 Cinnamon Meets Cosmic
That warm cinnamon flavor smacks like cereal nostalgia... right before the buzz kicks in.
🧠 Multi-Cannabinoid Stack
THCA adds body relief, THCP unlocks a deeper head high, and Delta-8 keeps it smooth.
🛸 Perfect Sample Size
See what these spicy space snacks are all about before grabbing a full-size jar.
🌿 Clean Ingredients, Powerful Effects
No weird additives—just high-potency hemp extract with flavor and function.
🧪 Third-Party Tested
Lab-tested for accurate dosing and peace of mind.
How to Use
1️⃣ Take 1⁄2 to 1 gummy to start
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes for full effects
3️⃣ Buckle up—these hit smooth, but hard
Product Specs – 2ct Pack
Count: 2 gummies
Per Gummy: 50mg Delta-8 THC, 1mg THCA, 1mg THCP
Total Cannabinoids: 104mg
Flavor: Cinnamon Crunchies
Formulation: Vegan, hemp-derived, highly potent
Best For: Experienced users, balanced body + head high, spicy edible fans
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Notice a problem?Report this item