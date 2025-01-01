About this product
Get reliable relief in every fruity bite with this 30-count jar of Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-9 Gummies. Each gummy is infused with 10mg of federally compliant, hemp-derived Delta-9 THC—delivering the chill you’re after with consistency and clean ingredients.
These assorted flavor gummies are the perfect choice for anyone seeking mood support, post-workout recovery, or deeper rest—all in a flavorful, vegan-friendly format.
🔍 Product Highlights
Per Gummy: 10mg Delta-9 THC
Total THC: 300mg per 30ct jar
Flavor: Assorted (berry, citrus, tropical)
Formulation: Vegan, gluten-free, full-spectrum
Best For: Daily use, stress relief, sleep, consistent dosing
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is this a strong THC gummy?
At 10mg per piece, it’s a standard dose—great for beginners and experienced users. Start with one and adjust slowly.
Q: When should I take these gummies?
They’re ideal for evenings, downtime, or whenever you want to relax without the need to smoke or vape.
Q: Can I legally order these online?
Yes! These gummies are Farm Bill compliant (less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight) and ship discreetly.
Q: How do they compare to Delta-8?
Delta-9 offers a stronger, more euphoric high than Delta-8—great for users who want deeper relief.
Q: What’s better—THC tincture or edibles?
Tinctures kick in faster, but edibles like these last longer and hit harder. Great for all-day effects or deep sleep.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
