About this product
Smooth, consistent, flavorfull, epic. These 10mg D9 THC Gummies from Cannabis Pharmacy offer clean, consistent dosing with a burst of assorted fruit flavors. Whether you’re winding down, easing soreness, or chasing better sleep, this 30-count jar delivers the kind of balanced relief you can count on.
Flavorful. Potent. Easy to dose. Ideal for beginners or anyone who wants their THC experience to feel effortless.
🔍 Product Highlights
Per Gummy: 10mg hemp-derived Delta-9 THC
Total THC: 300mg per 30ct jar
Flavor: Assorted – includes citrus, berry, and tropical notes
Formulation: Vegan, gluten-free, full-spectrum
Best For: Daily relief, stress reduction, relaxation, sleep
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Are 10mg THC gummies strong?
For many users, 10mg is the perfect dose for gentle euphoria and body relief without feeling overwhelmed. Start with half if you're unsure.
Q: Are these gummies legal?
Yes! They're Farm Bill compliant with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight—totally legal for online purchase and discreet shipping.
Q: How long do they take to kick in?
Expect effects in 30–90 minutes, lasting 4–6 hours depending on your tolerance.
Q: What makes these different from Delta-8 gummies?
Delta-9 is stronger and more euphoric than Delta-8. These gummies hit harder and last longer.
Q: Can I take these daily?
Absolutely. These are made for consistent, everyday use—with natural ingredients and tested potency.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
