"Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg – Oreoz – 20ct

Bold Flavor. Big Chill. Full Send. 🍪🔥



Oreoz - America's Favorite THC Gummy 🫠 These Cannabis Pharmacy 25mg Delta-9 THC Gummies hit with rich, cookie-inspired taste and deep, long-lasting effects that’ll have you fully locked into your zone. Each jar comes with 20 full-strength gummies—no fluff, no filler—just straight-up, high-powered bliss.



With a smooth combo of chocolatey crumble and sweet cream, these Oreoz THC edibles are made for seasoned stoners, creative minds, and anyone chasing that clean, satisfying high that lingers (in the best way possible).



Why You’ll Want to Rip Into These:

🍫 Dessert-Level Flavor

Tastes like your favorite cookie... but with a kick. Creamy, crunchy, decadent—Oreoz is here to steal your sweet tooth and your stress.



💥 25mg Per Gummy = Serious Power

Forget weak gummies. These are built for people who actually want to feel something. One piece goes the distance.



⏱ Long Haul Effects

Expect a smooth lift-off, a laid-back cruise, and a gentle landing. 4–6 hours of chill, flow, or straight-up couch-lock—your call.



🌱 Clean, Craft Quality

Made with full-spectrum hemp, organic sweeteners, and rigorously tested. Because real ones care what goes in their body.



🛢 20ct Jar for the Win

Enough for weekends, weeknights, or to share (if you're feeling generous). Stash it, snap it shut, and you're golden.



What’s Inside:

THC Content: 25mg Delta-9 per gummy



Total THC: 500mg per jar



Flavor: Cookie-meets-cream Oreoz



Count: 20 gummies



Type: Delta-9 THC edibles



Formulation: Vegan, full-spectrum, lab-tested



Use For: Relaxation, sleep, vibes, late-night snacking without the calories



How to Ride:

1️⃣ Start Low: Half a gummy if you're still new to 25mg—full send if you know what’s up

2️⃣ Wait It Out: Onset in 30–90 mins. Don’t get greedy

3️⃣ Dial It In: Want more? Add slowly and chill responsibly

4️⃣ Store Smart: Keep ‘em sealed, cool, and out of sunlight



FAQ – No Dumb Questions Here:

Q: How strong are these gummies, really?

Each one hits with 25mg of D9 THC—perfect for experienced users or those ready to level up from baby doses.



Q: Do they taste like real Oreos?

Close. Think cookies and cream vibes without being overly sweet—plus, no crumbs in the bed.



Q: Gummies vs tinctures—what’s better?

Gummies last longer and taste better. No dropper. No math. Just chew, vibe, repeat.



Q: Where can I cop these?

Right here. Fast shipping, low-key packaging, no stress.



Q: Are these better than 10mg THC gummies?

If you’re chasing bigger effects, yes. These are triple the strength—built for the bold.



Q: Will they make me sleepy?

Depends on your mood and dose. They’re perfect for winding down or zoning into a creative groove.



Final Take:

If you're tired of mid-tier edibles and want something that actually hits hard —Oreoz 25mg is it. Add to cart and treat yourself to the cookie that gets you absolutely cooked."

read more