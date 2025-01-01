About this product
"Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg – Oreoz – 2ct
Cookies, Cream, and Clean-Set Vibes 🍪🧠
This isn’t your average edible—it’s dessert with a side of 'baked' goodness. Meet Oreoz—Cannabis Pharmacy’s dangerously delicious 2ct THC gummy sample that tastes like your favorite childhood cookie, but hits like a grown-up indulgence. Each gummy packs 25mg of Delta-9 THC, blending creamy, chocolatey nostalgia with a chill that lasts.
Ready to try something stronger and tastier than the usual 10mg stuff? This is your glow-up. Your edible era. Your Oreo-flavored trip to the moon (and back).
Why Oreoz Belongs in Your Cart:
🍫 Decadent Cookie Flavor
Think cocoa, sweet cream, and chewy cookie—all infused with Delta-9. If you’ve got a sweet tooth and a tolerance, this one’s for you.
🔥 Potent 25mg D9 Per Gummy
More than a microdose. This is a macro mood shift packed into a tiny, chewy square.
🧪 Lab-Tested & Full-Spectrum
Every batch is third-party tested for safety, potency, and purity. Because if you’re going to blast off, it should be clean fuel.
👜 2ct Trial Size, Full-Size Chill
Perfect for first-time tasters, gifting, or slipping into your bag for an on-the-go escape.
🌿 Vegan, Gluten-Free, All Natural
Because junky ingredients don’t belong in high-end highs.
How to Use Oreoz THC Gummies:
1️⃣ Take one gummy (or half if you’re cautious)
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes for full effects
3️⃣ Prepare for euphoria, calm, and mental clarity
4️⃣ Store cool, dark, and dry—treat it like luxury chocolate
Leafly-Approved FAQs 💭
Q: What are Oreoz THC Gummies?
Cookie-inspired D9 edibles with 25mg THC each. Sweet, strong, and smooth.
Q: Are these stronger than most gummies?
Yep—25mg is a hefty dose. Start with half if you’re used to 10mg or less.
Q: Where can I buy these online?
Right here, right now. Cannabis Pharmacy ships discreetly and fast.
Q: How long do they last?
4–6 hours of effects. THC may linger longer in your system.
Q: How do these compare to D8 gummies?
D9 hits harder and faster. These are for those who want full-intensity.
Q: Is the flavor really like Oreos?
It’s inspired by the cookie—but made for elevated palates. Think gourmet edible, not grocery store knockoff.
Verdict: If you like your THC with a side of nostalgia and a punch of potency, Oreoz is your new obsession.
Grab a 2-pack. Taste the difference. Ride the wave."
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
