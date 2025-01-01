About this product
"Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg – Peanut Butter Jealousy – 20ct
Potent. Nutty. Completely Addictive (In the Best Way). 🥜🔥
Who said edibles have to taste like mystery fruit? Meet Peanut Butter Jealousy—a 20ct jar of rich, creamy, peanut-butter-flavored Delta-9 THC gummies that don’t just slap... they seduce. Each gummy packs a powerful 25mg of full-spectrum Delta-9 THC—perfect for seasoned explorers who want more than a light buzz. These aren’t your basic berry chews. These are exotic edibles for people who know their way around potency.
Created by Cannabis Pharmacy with lab-tested purity and gourmet-level flavor, this 20-pack delivers a luxurious ride from start to finish. Expect full-body relaxation, creative vibes, and the kind of chill that makes peanut butter your new favorite terp.
Why You’ll Be Jealous If You Miss Out:
🥄 Straight-Up Peanut Butter Bliss
Smooth, nutty, rich—and not even a hint of ""hempy"" aftertaste. These gummies taste like indulgence.
🔥 25mg of Delta-9 THC Each
More powerful than your typical gummy. Designed for deeper effects and longer-lasting good vibes.
🧪 Lab-Tested & Full-Spectrum
Backed by third-party labs for purity, potency, and legal compliance. Because quality isn't optional.
📦 20ct Jar = 500mg Total THC
Perfect for heavy hitters, consistent microdosers, or anyone building a solid edible stash.
🌿 Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Sweetened Right
Crafted clean. No garbage ingredients, no artificial weirdness.
How to Use Peanut Butter Jealousy Gummies:
1️⃣ Start slow: Try 1⁄2 gummy (12.5mg) if you’re new to 25mg doses.
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes: These aren’t speed demons—they’re smooth operators.
3️⃣ Enjoy: Ideal for evenings, creative sessions, or unplugging from the matrix.
FAQs for the Curious Cannasseur 💬
Q: Will 25mg hit too hard?
If you’re used to 10mg, yes. These are for experienced users or bold first-timers who know how to pace themselves.
Q: Is this the best edible flavor ever?
We’ll let you decide—but our fans say it’s like biting into a THC Reese’s.
Q: Can I buy these THC edibles online?
Yup—discreet shipping, fast delivery, no sketchiness. Just click.
Q: THC drinks vs edibles?
Drinks are fast. These are deep. Choose your adventure.
Q: What’s better—D8 or D9?
D9 (this product) hits harder, lasts longer, and offers a fuller entourage effect than Delta-8.
This is that rare edible that tastes good, hits hard, and actually lives up to the hype.
Order now and get ready for the peanut butter glow-up of your THC dreams."
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
