"Cannabis Pharmacy Delta-9 THC Gummies | 25mg – Peanut Butter Jealousy – 20ct

Potent. Nutty. Completely Addictive (In the Best Way). 🥜🔥



Who said edibles have to taste like mystery fruit? Meet Peanut Butter Jealousy—a 20ct jar of rich, creamy, peanut-butter-flavored Delta-9 THC gummies that don’t just slap... they seduce. Each gummy packs a powerful 25mg of full-spectrum Delta-9 THC—perfect for seasoned explorers who want more than a light buzz. These aren’t your basic berry chews. These are exotic edibles for people who know their way around potency.



Created by Cannabis Pharmacy with lab-tested purity and gourmet-level flavor, this 20-pack delivers a luxurious ride from start to finish. Expect full-body relaxation, creative vibes, and the kind of chill that makes peanut butter your new favorite terp.



Why You’ll Be Jealous If You Miss Out:

🥄 Straight-Up Peanut Butter Bliss

Smooth, nutty, rich—and not even a hint of ""hempy"" aftertaste. These gummies taste like indulgence.



🔥 25mg of Delta-9 THC Each

More powerful than your typical gummy. Designed for deeper effects and longer-lasting good vibes.



🧪 Lab-Tested & Full-Spectrum

Backed by third-party labs for purity, potency, and legal compliance. Because quality isn't optional.



📦 20ct Jar = 500mg Total THC

Perfect for heavy hitters, consistent microdosers, or anyone building a solid edible stash.



🌿 Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Sweetened Right

Crafted clean. No garbage ingredients, no artificial weirdness.



How to Use Peanut Butter Jealousy Gummies:

1️⃣ Start slow: Try 1⁄2 gummy (12.5mg) if you’re new to 25mg doses.

2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes: These aren’t speed demons—they’re smooth operators.

3️⃣ Enjoy: Ideal for evenings, creative sessions, or unplugging from the matrix.



FAQs for the Curious Cannasseur 💬

Q: Will 25mg hit too hard?

If you’re used to 10mg, yes. These are for experienced users or bold first-timers who know how to pace themselves.



Q: Is this the best edible flavor ever?

We’ll let you decide—but our fans say it’s like biting into a THC Reese’s.



Q: Can I buy these THC edibles online?

Yup—discreet shipping, fast delivery, no sketchiness. Just click.



Q: THC drinks vs edibles?

Drinks are fast. These are deep. Choose your adventure.



Q: What’s better—D8 or D9?

D9 (this product) hits harder, lasts longer, and offers a fuller entourage effect than Delta-8.



This is that rare edible that tastes good, hits hard, and actually lives up to the hype.

Order now and get ready for the peanut butter glow-up of your THC dreams."

