"Ready to flex your taste buds and your tolerance? Meet Peanut Butter Jealousy—a 2ct THC gummy pack that blends rich, creamy peanut butter flavor with 25mg of pure Delta-9 THC per piece. That’s 50mg of next-level elevation packed into a pocket-sized experience. Whether you’re curious about high-potency gummies or just want something wildly different from the usual fruit fare, these are the exotic edibles your snacky soul has been waiting for.



Perfect for adventurous THC lovers, late-night chill seekers, and anyone tired of boring flavors. This isn’t your grandma’s gummy—unless she’s awesome.



Why You'll Click ""Add to Cart"" Instantly:



🥄 Unique Flavor You Can’t Find Anywhere Else

Rich peanut butter meets Delta-9 THC.



🔥 25mg Per Gummy – No Joke

Stronger than your average edible—perfect for those who need more to feel it.



🧳 Try Before You Commit

A perfect test drive for first-timers or flavor chasers who want to dip a toe into the deep end.



🧪 Lab-Tested, Vegan & Delicious

Clean, compliant, and consistent—just like all Cannabis Pharmacy products.



How to Use

Start with one gummy (or half if you're new), wait 60–90 minutes, and ride the creamy wave. Store in a cool place and avoid sharing unless you really like someone.



🔥 Leafly-Level FAQs

Q: Is this a dessert or an edible?

A: It’s both. This is what would happen if your favorite peanut butter cup got lit.



Q: Will 25mg hit hard?

A: For most, yes. These aren’t beginner gummies. Start low and respect the dose.



Q: Why is it called Peanut Butter Jealousy?

A: Because once your friends see you with these, they will be.

"

