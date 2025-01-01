About this product
"Ready to flex your taste buds and your tolerance? Meet Peanut Butter Jealousy—a 2ct THC gummy pack that blends rich, creamy peanut butter flavor with 25mg of pure Delta-9 THC per piece. That’s 50mg of next-level elevation packed into a pocket-sized experience. Whether you’re curious about high-potency gummies or just want something wildly different from the usual fruit fare, these are the exotic edibles your snacky soul has been waiting for.
Perfect for adventurous THC lovers, late-night chill seekers, and anyone tired of boring flavors. This isn’t your grandma’s gummy—unless she’s awesome.
Why You'll Click ""Add to Cart"" Instantly:
🥄 Unique Flavor You Can’t Find Anywhere Else
Rich peanut butter meets Delta-9 THC.
🔥 25mg Per Gummy – No Joke
Stronger than your average edible—perfect for those who need more to feel it.
🧳 Try Before You Commit
A perfect test drive for first-timers or flavor chasers who want to dip a toe into the deep end.
🧪 Lab-Tested, Vegan & Delicious
Clean, compliant, and consistent—just like all Cannabis Pharmacy products.
How to Use
Start with one gummy (or half if you're new), wait 60–90 minutes, and ride the creamy wave. Store in a cool place and avoid sharing unless you really like someone.
🔥 Leafly-Level FAQs
Q: Is this a dessert or an edible?
A: It’s both. This is what would happen if your favorite peanut butter cup got lit.
Q: Will 25mg hit hard?
A: For most, yes. These aren’t beginner gummies. Start low and respect the dose.
Q: Why is it called Peanut Butter Jealousy?
A: Because once your friends see you with these, they will be.
"
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
