About this product
Craving some tasty frosted cake flavor and firepower? Introducing Weed Cake THC Plus Gummies blend sweet, frosted birthday cake flavor with a potent trio of cannabinoids—10mg Delta-9 THC, 1mg THCP, and 1mg THCA per piece. Whether you're unwinding, chasing euphoria, or sparking creativity, this blend hits fast, lasts long, and tastes like a celebration.
Crafted for seasoned users who want something stronger than your average gummy, this THC Plus formula delivers mood elevation, body relief, and smooth mental clarity—day or night.
🔍 Product Highlights
Cannabinoids per Gummy: 10mg Delta-9 THC + 1mg THCP + 1mg THCA
Total Cannabinoids: 360mg per jar
Count: 30ct
Flavor: Birthday Cake (frosted, sweet, nostalgic)
Formulation: Vegan, gluten-free, lab-tested
Best For: Euphoria, full-body calm, creative energy, pain relief
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is a “THC Plus” gummy?
It’s a multi-cannabinoid formula—combining Delta-9, THCP, and THCA—for layered effects that hit faster, last longer, and feel fuller than regular THC gummies.
Q: How strong are these?
Very. THCP is up to 30x more active than regular THC. Start with 1⁄2 gummy unless you’re an experienced consumer.
Q: What does Weed Cake taste like?
It’s like biting into a frosted slice of birthday cake—sweet, creamy, and addictively good.
Q: When should I take it?
These are great for chill evenings, creative bursts, or anytime you need a mind-body reset.
Q: Are these legal?
Yes—Farm Bill compliant and federally legal with <0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
