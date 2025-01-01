Go big with our 60‐count Weed Cake gummies—classic cake flavor meets powerhouse cannabinoid profile. Each chew delivers 10 mg Delta‐9 THC plus 1 mg THCA and 1 mg THCP for a layered effect: gentle cerebral lift, soothing body calm, and enhanced mental clarity. Perfect for those who love edibles but want consistency and depth.
Sweet Vanilla-Frosted Cake: Dessert-loving without the guilt.
Entrée to the Entourage Effect: Balanced blend for mood, sleep, and relaxation.
Consistency in Every Bite: Infused, precise dosing, batch tested.
Value & Variety: 60‐count supply—great for regular use or sharing.
Specs:
60 gummies | 12 mg total cannabinoids each
Vegan, gluten‐free, lab‐verified
Best for stress relief, creative spark, or winding down
