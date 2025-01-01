For experienced users and heavy hitters seeking extreme strength and full-body effects, these Heavyweight Delta-8 Max gummies deliver next-level potency in every fruity, mouthwatering bite. Each gummy blends 250mg of Delta-8 THC with calming CBD and rare THCP for enhanced euphoria, deeper relaxation, and longer-lasting effects.



These aren’t your beginner edibles—this is serious strength for those who want total body relief, after-hours recovery, or an intense mind-body buzz. Infused for accuracy and lab-tested for safety, the Mixed Berry flavor keeps it sweet while the cannabinoid combo takes care of the rest.



Product Highlights:



Strength: 250mg Delta-8, 50mg CBD, 1mg THCP per gummy



Flavor: Mixed Berry – tart, juicy, and smooth



Count: 30 gummies per jar



Total Cannabinoids: 9000mg per jar



Type: Infused (not sprayed), lab-tested, vegan formula



Best For: Nighttime chill, post-work recovery, experienced THC consumers



Frequently Asked Questions



Q: What is THCP and how is it different from THC?

THCP is a rare cannabinoid that binds more strongly to your receptors than traditional THC—delivering deeper, longer-lasting euphoric effects in very small doses.



Q: Are these the strongest gummies you offer?

Yes. With 250mg Delta-8 per piece, these are among the most potent THC gummies on the market. Ideal for seasoned users only.



Q: How should I dose them?

Start with 1⁄4 or 1⁄2 gummy to assess your tolerance. Effects may take 60–90 minutes to peak, especially with THCP involved.



Q: What’s the difference between Delta-8 and Delta-9?

Delta-8 offers a smoother, more mellow high compared to Delta-9 THC. When combined with THCP, it creates a heavy-hitting yet balanced experience.

