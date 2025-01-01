About this product
For experienced users and heavy hitters seeking extreme strength and full-body effects, these Heavyweight Delta-8 Max gummies deliver next-level potency in every fruity, mouthwatering bite. Each gummy blends 250mg of Delta-8 THC with calming CBD and rare THCP for enhanced euphoria, deeper relaxation, and longer-lasting effects.
These aren’t your beginner edibles—this is serious strength for those who want total body relief, after-hours recovery, or an intense mind-body buzz. Infused for accuracy and lab-tested for safety, the Mixed Berry flavor keeps it sweet while the cannabinoid combo takes care of the rest.
Product Highlights:
Strength: 250mg Delta-8, 50mg CBD, 1mg THCP per gummy
Flavor: Mixed Berry – tart, juicy, and smooth
Count: 30 gummies per jar
Total Cannabinoids: 9000mg per jar
Type: Infused (not sprayed), lab-tested, vegan formula
Best For: Nighttime chill, post-work recovery, experienced THC consumers
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is THCP and how is it different from THC?
THCP is a rare cannabinoid that binds more strongly to your receptors than traditional THC—delivering deeper, longer-lasting euphoric effects in very small doses.
Q: Are these the strongest gummies you offer?
Yes. With 250mg Delta-8 per piece, these are among the most potent THC gummies on the market. Ideal for seasoned users only.
Q: How should I dose them?
Start with 1⁄4 or 1⁄2 gummy to assess your tolerance. Effects may take 60–90 minutes to peak, especially with THCP involved.
Q: What’s the difference between Delta-8 and Delta-9?
Delta-8 offers a smoother, more mellow high compared to Delta-9 THC. When combined with THCP, it creates a heavy-hitting yet balanced experience.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
