About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy | Heavyweight Delta8 Max Gummies – 60ct Bulk Jar
250mg D8 + 50mg CBD + 1mg THCP – Mixed Berry
This is it—the strongest gummy in our lineup.
Our 60-count Heavyweight Delta8 Max Gummies are built for veterans of the edible game. Each piece contains a jaw-dropping 250mg Delta-8, 50mg CBD, and 1mg THCP—a mind-bending blend made for deep chill, physical relief, and full-sensory elevation. That’s 15,000mg D8, 3,000mg CBD, and 60mg THCP in one jar.
These are not microdoses. These are macro moves.
Why Go Heavyweight?
🥊 Next-Level Potency
Max strength. Max duration. This gummy doesn’t ask—it tells your stress to leave.
🌿 Balanced with CBD + THCP
CBD helps level out the intensity, while THCP cranks up the body high and cerebral spark.
🫐 Berry Delicious
Bursting with juicy mixed berry flavor to keep the experience tasty (even if it melts your brain a little).
⚠️ For Experienced Users Only
You should know your way around edibles before stepping into this ring.
🧪 Lab-Tested. No Guessing Games.
Every batch is third-party tested for exact cannabinoid content and purity.
How to Use
Experienced Users: 1⁄2 to 1 gummy is usually plenty.
Peak Onset: 1–2 hours.
Store Safely: Keep sealed, cool, and out of reach of your unprepared friends.
Product Specs – 60ct
Count: 60 gummies
Per Gummy: 250mg Delta-8 THC, 50mg CBD, 1mg THCP
Total Cannabinoids: 18,000mg (15,000mg D8 + 3,000mg CBD + 60mg THCP)
Flavor: Mixed Berry
Formulation: Vegan, hemp-derived, ultra-high potency
Best For: High-tolerance users, deep pain relief, full-spectrum chill
250mg D8 + 50mg CBD + 1mg THCP – Mixed Berry
This is it—the strongest gummy in our lineup.
Our 60-count Heavyweight Delta8 Max Gummies are built for veterans of the edible game. Each piece contains a jaw-dropping 250mg Delta-8, 50mg CBD, and 1mg THCP—a mind-bending blend made for deep chill, physical relief, and full-sensory elevation. That’s 15,000mg D8, 3,000mg CBD, and 60mg THCP in one jar.
These are not microdoses. These are macro moves.
Why Go Heavyweight?
🥊 Next-Level Potency
Max strength. Max duration. This gummy doesn’t ask—it tells your stress to leave.
🌿 Balanced with CBD + THCP
CBD helps level out the intensity, while THCP cranks up the body high and cerebral spark.
🫐 Berry Delicious
Bursting with juicy mixed berry flavor to keep the experience tasty (even if it melts your brain a little).
⚠️ For Experienced Users Only
You should know your way around edibles before stepping into this ring.
🧪 Lab-Tested. No Guessing Games.
Every batch is third-party tested for exact cannabinoid content and purity.
How to Use
Experienced Users: 1⁄2 to 1 gummy is usually plenty.
Peak Onset: 1–2 hours.
Store Safely: Keep sealed, cool, and out of reach of your unprepared friends.
Product Specs – 60ct
Count: 60 gummies
Per Gummy: 250mg Delta-8 THC, 50mg CBD, 1mg THCP
Total Cannabinoids: 18,000mg (15,000mg D8 + 3,000mg CBD + 60mg THCP)
Flavor: Mixed Berry
Formulation: Vegan, hemp-derived, ultra-high potency
Best For: High-tolerance users, deep pain relief, full-spectrum chill
Cannabis Pharmacy | Heavyweight Delta8 Max | 250mg D8 + 50mg CBD + 1mg THCP – Mixed Berry – 60ct
Cannabis Pharmacy | Heavyweight Delta8 Max | 250mg D8 + 50mg CBD + 1mg THCP – Mixed Berry – 60ct
Fulfillment
About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy | Heavyweight Delta8 Max Gummies – 60ct Bulk Jar
250mg D8 + 50mg CBD + 1mg THCP – Mixed Berry
This is it—the strongest gummy in our lineup.
Our 60-count Heavyweight Delta8 Max Gummies are built for veterans of the edible game. Each piece contains a jaw-dropping 250mg Delta-8, 50mg CBD, and 1mg THCP—a mind-bending blend made for deep chill, physical relief, and full-sensory elevation. That’s 15,000mg D8, 3,000mg CBD, and 60mg THCP in one jar.
These are not microdoses. These are macro moves.
Why Go Heavyweight?
🥊 Next-Level Potency
Max strength. Max duration. This gummy doesn’t ask—it tells your stress to leave.
🌿 Balanced with CBD + THCP
CBD helps level out the intensity, while THCP cranks up the body high and cerebral spark.
🫐 Berry Delicious
Bursting with juicy mixed berry flavor to keep the experience tasty (even if it melts your brain a little).
⚠️ For Experienced Users Only
You should know your way around edibles before stepping into this ring.
🧪 Lab-Tested. No Guessing Games.
Every batch is third-party tested for exact cannabinoid content and purity.
How to Use
Experienced Users: 1⁄2 to 1 gummy is usually plenty.
Peak Onset: 1–2 hours.
Store Safely: Keep sealed, cool, and out of reach of your unprepared friends.
Product Specs – 60ct
Count: 60 gummies
Per Gummy: 250mg Delta-8 THC, 50mg CBD, 1mg THCP
Total Cannabinoids: 18,000mg (15,000mg D8 + 3,000mg CBD + 60mg THCP)
Flavor: Mixed Berry
Formulation: Vegan, hemp-derived, ultra-high potency
Best For: High-tolerance users, deep pain relief, full-spectrum chill
250mg D8 + 50mg CBD + 1mg THCP – Mixed Berry
This is it—the strongest gummy in our lineup.
Our 60-count Heavyweight Delta8 Max Gummies are built for veterans of the edible game. Each piece contains a jaw-dropping 250mg Delta-8, 50mg CBD, and 1mg THCP—a mind-bending blend made for deep chill, physical relief, and full-sensory elevation. That’s 15,000mg D8, 3,000mg CBD, and 60mg THCP in one jar.
These are not microdoses. These are macro moves.
Why Go Heavyweight?
🥊 Next-Level Potency
Max strength. Max duration. This gummy doesn’t ask—it tells your stress to leave.
🌿 Balanced with CBD + THCP
CBD helps level out the intensity, while THCP cranks up the body high and cerebral spark.
🫐 Berry Delicious
Bursting with juicy mixed berry flavor to keep the experience tasty (even if it melts your brain a little).
⚠️ For Experienced Users Only
You should know your way around edibles before stepping into this ring.
🧪 Lab-Tested. No Guessing Games.
Every batch is third-party tested for exact cannabinoid content and purity.
How to Use
Experienced Users: 1⁄2 to 1 gummy is usually plenty.
Peak Onset: 1–2 hours.
Store Safely: Keep sealed, cool, and out of reach of your unprepared friends.
Product Specs – 60ct
Count: 60 gummies
Per Gummy: 250mg Delta-8 THC, 50mg CBD, 1mg THCP
Total Cannabinoids: 18,000mg (15,000mg D8 + 3,000mg CBD + 60mg THCP)
Flavor: Mixed Berry
Formulation: Vegan, hemp-derived, ultra-high potency
Best For: High-tolerance users, deep pain relief, full-spectrum chill
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Notice a problem?Report this item