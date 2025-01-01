About this product
Cannabis Pharmacy Hip & Joint CBD Dog Treats – 1200mg – 120ct
Give your dog the long-lasting joint support they deserve with Cannabis Pharmacy Hip & Joint CBD Dog Treats. Packed with a powerful 1200mg of CBD per bag—that’s 10mg of premium full-spectrum hemp extract per chew—these vet-formulated treats help promote healthy joints, ease stiffness, and support daily mobility in aging, active, or large-breed dogs.
Each treat is boosted with glucosamine, chondroitin, and turmeric to deliver full-body comfort and anti-inflammatory support. Whether your pup is chasing tennis balls or just enjoying walks again, this high-potency formula is designed to keep their tail wagging and joints strong.
Crafted in the USA with all-natural ingredients and no artificial additives, this 120-count bag offers a convenient long-term supply for consistent, effective joint care.
Quick Benefits:
10mg full-spectrum CBD per treat
120 treats per bag | 1200mg total CBD
Fortified with glucosamine, chondroitin & turmeric
Helps relieve joint pain and inflammation
Ideal for senior, large, or highly active dogs
Natural flavor dogs love
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
