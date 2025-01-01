About this product
FILLER Here are 30 words as a placeholder that we can come back in and fill later FILLER Here are 30 words as a placeholder that we can come back in and fill laterCannabis Pharmacy Hip & Joint CBD Dog Treats – 600mg – 60ct
Support your dog’s mobility and active lifestyle with Cannabis Pharmacy Hip & Joint CBD Dog Treats. Each bite is infused with premium full-spectrum hemp extract, delivering a total of 600mg of CBD per bag—or 10mg per treat—to help ease joint stiffness, promote flexibility, and support long-term joint health.
Perfect for senior dogs, active breeds, or pups recovering from injury, these soft chews are enhanced with joint-loving ingredients like glucosamine, chondroitin, and turmeric to help reduce inflammation and keep tails wagging. Whether your dog is struggling with arthritis or just showing signs of aging, this daily supplement makes it easy to deliver targeted, natural relief.
Made in the USA with non-GMO ingredients and zero artificial flavors, these treats are dog-approved for taste and pet parent–approved for wellness.
Support your dog’s mobility and active lifestyle with Cannabis Pharmacy Hip & Joint CBD Dog Treats. Each bite is infused with premium full-spectrum hemp extract, delivering a total of 600mg of CBD per bag—or 10mg per treat—to help ease joint stiffness, promote flexibility, and support long-term joint health.
Perfect for senior dogs, active breeds, or pups recovering from injury, these soft chews are enhanced with joint-loving ingredients like glucosamine, chondroitin, and turmeric to help reduce inflammation and keep tails wagging. Whether your dog is struggling with arthritis or just showing signs of aging, this daily supplement makes it easy to deliver targeted, natural relief.
Made in the USA with non-GMO ingredients and zero artificial flavors, these treats are dog-approved for taste and pet parent–approved for wellness.
Fulfillment
About this product
FILLER Here are 30 words as a placeholder that we can come back in and fill later FILLER Here are 30 words as a placeholder that we can come back in and fill laterCannabis Pharmacy Hip & Joint CBD Dog Treats – 600mg – 60ct
Support your dog’s mobility and active lifestyle with Cannabis Pharmacy Hip & Joint CBD Dog Treats. Each bite is infused with premium full-spectrum hemp extract, delivering a total of 600mg of CBD per bag—or 10mg per treat—to help ease joint stiffness, promote flexibility, and support long-term joint health.
Perfect for senior dogs, active breeds, or pups recovering from injury, these soft chews are enhanced with joint-loving ingredients like glucosamine, chondroitin, and turmeric to help reduce inflammation and keep tails wagging. Whether your dog is struggling with arthritis or just showing signs of aging, this daily supplement makes it easy to deliver targeted, natural relief.
Made in the USA with non-GMO ingredients and zero artificial flavors, these treats are dog-approved for taste and pet parent–approved for wellness.
Support your dog’s mobility and active lifestyle with Cannabis Pharmacy Hip & Joint CBD Dog Treats. Each bite is infused with premium full-spectrum hemp extract, delivering a total of 600mg of CBD per bag—or 10mg per treat—to help ease joint stiffness, promote flexibility, and support long-term joint health.
Perfect for senior dogs, active breeds, or pups recovering from injury, these soft chews are enhanced with joint-loving ingredients like glucosamine, chondroitin, and turmeric to help reduce inflammation and keep tails wagging. Whether your dog is struggling with arthritis or just showing signs of aging, this daily supplement makes it easy to deliver targeted, natural relief.
Made in the USA with non-GMO ingredients and zero artificial flavors, these treats are dog-approved for taste and pet parent–approved for wellness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Notice a problem?Report this item