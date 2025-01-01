About this product
Looking to test the calm before the commitment? These 2-count Black Razz Gummies deliver a smooth fusion of 100mg CBD and 10mg Delta-9 THC per piece—offering mellow, mood-boosting support in a perfectly portioned microdose pack. Whether you're winding down after work or exploring cannabis for the first time, this high-CBD, low-THC blend helps you ease tension without overdoing it.
Tart berry flavor, clean ingredients, and full-spectrum effects in a try-it-and-see format.
🔍 Product Highlights
Per Gummy: 100mg CBD + 10mg Delta-9 THC
Total Cannabinoids: 200mg CBD + 20mg THC
Flavor: Black Razz – fruity, tart, and refreshing
Formulation: Vegan, gluten-free, infused, full-spectrum
Best For: Anxiety relief, light relaxation, first-timers, and on-the-go wellness
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is this good for beginners?
Yes—these are ideal for new users looking for light THC with stronger calming CBD effects.
Q: How should I dose this?
Start with half a gummy (50mg CBD + 5mg THC) and wait 30–60 minutes before increasing.
Q: What makes this better than regular THC edibles?
The higher CBD content smooths out the high, helping you stay relaxed and grounded.
Q: Is this legal to ship?
Yes! These gummies are Farm Bill compliant and contain <0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.
Q: Are these available in larger jars?
Absolutely—our full 30-count jar is available once you fall in love with this flavor and formula.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
