Looking for a chill you can count on? These Black Razz CBD Gummies with THC offer a balanced, full-spectrum experience that’s perfect for relaxing your body without overwhelming your mind. Each gummy delivers 100mg of calming CBD alongside 10mg of Delta-9 THC for a gentle, sustained effect that supports mood, sleep, and physical recovery.



With a juicy black raspberry flavor and a high CBD-to-THC ratio, this 30-count jar is a go-to for those who want relief without the heavy high. Great for daytime tension, nighttime routines, and everything in between.



🔍 Product Highlights

Per Gummy: 100mg CBD + 10mg Delta-9 THC



Total Cannabinoids: 3300mg (3000mg CBD + 300mg THC)



Flavor: Black Razz – tart, fruity, and smooth



Formulation: Vegan, gluten-free, infused, full-spectrum



Best For: Relaxation, sleep support, mood balance, stress relief



❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the benefit of combining CBD and THC?

This high-CBD, low-THC blend promotes relaxation, mood stability, and body relief—without an overwhelming psychoactive effect.



Q: When should I take these gummies?

They’re great for winding down at night, reducing stress during the day, or easing pain and discomfort whenever needed.



Q: Are these beginner-friendly?

Yes! The 10mg THC dose is balanced out by 100mg of CBD, making the effects mellow, smooth, and approachable.



Q: How long do they last?

Expect effects to start within 30–60 minutes and last 4–6 hours.



Q: Are they legal?

Yes! These gummies are Farm Bill compliant and contain <0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.

read more