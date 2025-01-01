About this product
Looking for a chill you can count on? These Black Razz CBD Gummies with THC offer a balanced, full-spectrum experience that’s perfect for relaxing your body without overwhelming your mind. Each gummy delivers 100mg of calming CBD alongside 10mg of Delta-9 THC for a gentle, sustained effect that supports mood, sleep, and physical recovery.
With a juicy black raspberry flavor and a high CBD-to-THC ratio, this 30-count jar is a go-to for those who want relief without the heavy high. Great for daytime tension, nighttime routines, and everything in between.
🔍 Product Highlights
Per Gummy: 100mg CBD + 10mg Delta-9 THC
Total Cannabinoids: 3300mg (3000mg CBD + 300mg THC)
Flavor: Black Razz – tart, fruity, and smooth
Formulation: Vegan, gluten-free, infused, full-spectrum
Best For: Relaxation, sleep support, mood balance, stress relief
❓ Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What’s the benefit of combining CBD and THC?
This high-CBD, low-THC blend promotes relaxation, mood stability, and body relief—without an overwhelming psychoactive effect.
Q: When should I take these gummies?
They’re great for winding down at night, reducing stress during the day, or easing pain and discomfort whenever needed.
Q: Are these beginner-friendly?
Yes! The 10mg THC dose is balanced out by 100mg of CBD, making the effects mellow, smooth, and approachable.
Q: How long do they last?
Expect effects to start within 30–60 minutes and last 4–6 hours.
Q: Are they legal?
Yes! These gummies are Farm Bill compliant and contain <0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.
Cannabis Pharmacy THC Blend CBD Gummies | 100mg CBD + 10mg Delta 9 THC – Black Razz – 30ct
Cannabis Pharmacy THC Blend CBD Gummies | 100mg CBD + 10mg Delta 9 THC – Black Razz – 30ct
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
