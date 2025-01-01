🍈 Cannabis Pharmacy Melon Ice CBD + THC Gummies | 2ct Sample Pack

Chill Meets Crisp in a Cool 2-Count Combo



Cannabis Pharmacy Melon Ice Sample Gummies deliver smooth effects and bold flavor in a compact 2ct pack. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta-9 THC and 25mg of CBD—crafted for mellow vibes, mental clarity, and chill without the crash.



Whether you're easing into higher-potency gummies or just want a taste of premium THC + CBD relief, this balanced formula hits just right.



Why Choose Melon Ice Sample CBD + THC Gummies?

🧊 Cool, Refreshing Flavor

A fusion of juicy melon and icy mint creates a flavor that’s clean, crisp, and downright delicious.



🧠 Balanced 1:1 Effects

25mg THC + 25mg CBD per gummy gives you calm without couch-lock and focus without fog.



🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested

These aren’t your average edibles—lab-tested for purity, potency, and peace of mind.



🎯 Great for Day or Night

Chill out, get creative, or wind down—these calming gummies fit any moment.



Product Specs – 2ct Sample

Count: 2 Gummies



THC: 25mg Delta-9 per gummy



CBD: 25mg CBD per gummy



Total: 50mg Cannabinoids



Flavor: Melon Ice



Formulation: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract



Category: Balanced THC Gummies, Sample Gummies, Calm Gummies



How to Use

1️⃣ Take 1 gummy to start

2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes

3️⃣ Increase as needed based on tolerance

4️⃣ Store in a cool, dry place for freshness



FAQs

Q: Are these stronger than 10mg THC gummies?

Yes—each piece is 2.5x stronger with a 1:1 cannabinoid blend for enhanced results.



Q: How long do they last?

4–6 hours per dose. THC may stay in your system longer depending on usage.



Q: Can I order online?

Yes! These THC edibles are federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and ship discreetly.



Q: Best time to use?

Anytime. These gummies are great for light social settings, winding down after work, or creative focus.

read more