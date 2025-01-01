About this product
🍈 Cannabis Pharmacy Melon Ice CBD + THC Gummies | 2ct Sample Pack
Chill Meets Crisp in a Cool 2-Count Combo
Cannabis Pharmacy Melon Ice Sample Gummies deliver smooth effects and bold flavor in a compact 2ct pack. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta-9 THC and 25mg of CBD—crafted for mellow vibes, mental clarity, and chill without the crash.
Whether you're easing into higher-potency gummies or just want a taste of premium THC + CBD relief, this balanced formula hits just right.
Why Choose Melon Ice Sample CBD + THC Gummies?
🧊 Cool, Refreshing Flavor
A fusion of juicy melon and icy mint creates a flavor that’s clean, crisp, and downright delicious.
🧠 Balanced 1:1 Effects
25mg THC + 25mg CBD per gummy gives you calm without couch-lock and focus without fog.
🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested
These aren’t your average edibles—lab-tested for purity, potency, and peace of mind.
🎯 Great for Day or Night
Chill out, get creative, or wind down—these calming gummies fit any moment.
Product Specs – 2ct Sample
Count: 2 Gummies
THC: 25mg Delta-9 per gummy
CBD: 25mg CBD per gummy
Total: 50mg Cannabinoids
Flavor: Melon Ice
Formulation: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract
Category: Balanced THC Gummies, Sample Gummies, Calm Gummies
How to Use
1️⃣ Take 1 gummy to start
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes
3️⃣ Increase as needed based on tolerance
4️⃣ Store in a cool, dry place for freshness
FAQs
Q: Are these stronger than 10mg THC gummies?
Yes—each piece is 2.5x stronger with a 1:1 cannabinoid blend for enhanced results.
Q: How long do they last?
4–6 hours per dose. THC may stay in your system longer depending on usage.
Q: Can I order online?
Yes! These THC edibles are federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and ship discreetly.
Q: Best time to use?
Anytime. These gummies are great for light social settings, winding down after work, or creative focus.
Chill Meets Crisp in a Cool 2-Count Combo
Cannabis Pharmacy Melon Ice Sample Gummies deliver smooth effects and bold flavor in a compact 2ct pack. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta-9 THC and 25mg of CBD—crafted for mellow vibes, mental clarity, and chill without the crash.
Whether you're easing into higher-potency gummies or just want a taste of premium THC + CBD relief, this balanced formula hits just right.
Why Choose Melon Ice Sample CBD + THC Gummies?
🧊 Cool, Refreshing Flavor
A fusion of juicy melon and icy mint creates a flavor that’s clean, crisp, and downright delicious.
🧠 Balanced 1:1 Effects
25mg THC + 25mg CBD per gummy gives you calm without couch-lock and focus without fog.
🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested
These aren’t your average edibles—lab-tested for purity, potency, and peace of mind.
🎯 Great for Day or Night
Chill out, get creative, or wind down—these calming gummies fit any moment.
Product Specs – 2ct Sample
Count: 2 Gummies
THC: 25mg Delta-9 per gummy
CBD: 25mg CBD per gummy
Total: 50mg Cannabinoids
Flavor: Melon Ice
Formulation: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract
Category: Balanced THC Gummies, Sample Gummies, Calm Gummies
How to Use
1️⃣ Take 1 gummy to start
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes
3️⃣ Increase as needed based on tolerance
4️⃣ Store in a cool, dry place for freshness
FAQs
Q: Are these stronger than 10mg THC gummies?
Yes—each piece is 2.5x stronger with a 1:1 cannabinoid blend for enhanced results.
Q: How long do they last?
4–6 hours per dose. THC may stay in your system longer depending on usage.
Q: Can I order online?
Yes! These THC edibles are federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and ship discreetly.
Q: Best time to use?
Anytime. These gummies are great for light social settings, winding down after work, or creative focus.
Cannabis Pharmacy THC Blend CBD Gummies | 100mg CBD + 10mg Delta 9 THC – Melon Ice – 2ct
Cannabis Pharmacy THC Blend CBD Gummies | 100mg CBD + 10mg Delta 9 THC – Melon Ice – 2ct
Fulfillment
About this product
🍈 Cannabis Pharmacy Melon Ice CBD + THC Gummies | 2ct Sample Pack
Chill Meets Crisp in a Cool 2-Count Combo
Cannabis Pharmacy Melon Ice Sample Gummies deliver smooth effects and bold flavor in a compact 2ct pack. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta-9 THC and 25mg of CBD—crafted for mellow vibes, mental clarity, and chill without the crash.
Whether you're easing into higher-potency gummies or just want a taste of premium THC + CBD relief, this balanced formula hits just right.
Why Choose Melon Ice Sample CBD + THC Gummies?
🧊 Cool, Refreshing Flavor
A fusion of juicy melon and icy mint creates a flavor that’s clean, crisp, and downright delicious.
🧠 Balanced 1:1 Effects
25mg THC + 25mg CBD per gummy gives you calm without couch-lock and focus without fog.
🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested
These aren’t your average edibles—lab-tested for purity, potency, and peace of mind.
🎯 Great for Day or Night
Chill out, get creative, or wind down—these calming gummies fit any moment.
Product Specs – 2ct Sample
Count: 2 Gummies
THC: 25mg Delta-9 per gummy
CBD: 25mg CBD per gummy
Total: 50mg Cannabinoids
Flavor: Melon Ice
Formulation: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract
Category: Balanced THC Gummies, Sample Gummies, Calm Gummies
How to Use
1️⃣ Take 1 gummy to start
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes
3️⃣ Increase as needed based on tolerance
4️⃣ Store in a cool, dry place for freshness
FAQs
Q: Are these stronger than 10mg THC gummies?
Yes—each piece is 2.5x stronger with a 1:1 cannabinoid blend for enhanced results.
Q: How long do they last?
4–6 hours per dose. THC may stay in your system longer depending on usage.
Q: Can I order online?
Yes! These THC edibles are federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and ship discreetly.
Q: Best time to use?
Anytime. These gummies are great for light social settings, winding down after work, or creative focus.
Chill Meets Crisp in a Cool 2-Count Combo
Cannabis Pharmacy Melon Ice Sample Gummies deliver smooth effects and bold flavor in a compact 2ct pack. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta-9 THC and 25mg of CBD—crafted for mellow vibes, mental clarity, and chill without the crash.
Whether you're easing into higher-potency gummies or just want a taste of premium THC + CBD relief, this balanced formula hits just right.
Why Choose Melon Ice Sample CBD + THC Gummies?
🧊 Cool, Refreshing Flavor
A fusion of juicy melon and icy mint creates a flavor that’s clean, crisp, and downright delicious.
🧠 Balanced 1:1 Effects
25mg THC + 25mg CBD per gummy gives you calm without couch-lock and focus without fog.
🧪 Third-Party Lab Tested
These aren’t your average edibles—lab-tested for purity, potency, and peace of mind.
🎯 Great for Day or Night
Chill out, get creative, or wind down—these calming gummies fit any moment.
Product Specs – 2ct Sample
Count: 2 Gummies
THC: 25mg Delta-9 per gummy
CBD: 25mg CBD per gummy
Total: 50mg Cannabinoids
Flavor: Melon Ice
Formulation: Vegan, Gluten-Free, Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract
Category: Balanced THC Gummies, Sample Gummies, Calm Gummies
How to Use
1️⃣ Take 1 gummy to start
2️⃣ Wait 60–90 minutes
3️⃣ Increase as needed based on tolerance
4️⃣ Store in a cool, dry place for freshness
FAQs
Q: Are these stronger than 10mg THC gummies?
Yes—each piece is 2.5x stronger with a 1:1 cannabinoid blend for enhanced results.
Q: How long do they last?
4–6 hours per dose. THC may stay in your system longer depending on usage.
Q: Can I order online?
Yes! These THC edibles are federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and ship discreetly.
Q: Best time to use?
Anytime. These gummies are great for light social settings, winding down after work, or creative focus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
Notice a problem?Report this item