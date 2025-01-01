🍈 Cannabis Pharmacy Melon Ice CBD + THC Gummies | 30ct Jar

Full-Size Flavor, All-Day Relief



For those who want the full experience, Cannabis Pharmacy’s 30ct Melon Ice Gummies offer a month’s worth of chill in one jar. Each gummy contains a potent, balanced blend of 25mg THC and 25mg CBD, with a crisp melon mint flavor that keeps things refreshing.



Great for stress relief, mood balancing, and smoother sleep, this high-quality jar brings you the best THC + CBD gummies in a full supply.



Why Choose the 30ct Melon Ice Gummies?

🍈 Clean & Bold Taste

Every bite delivers juicy melon with a burst of icy mint—cooling, calming, and craveable.



🧬 Consistent 1:1 Cannabinoid Ratio

With 750mg THC and 750mg CBD per jar, these gummies are precision-dosed for reliable relief.



🌿 Naturally Crafted

Made with full-spectrum hemp extract, organic sweeteners, and zero junk. Third-party lab-tested for quality assurance.



🧘 Your Daily Calm Companion

Use for winding down, staying balanced, or relieving aches without sedation.



Product Specs – 30ct Jar

Count: 30 Gummies



Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD



Total Cannabinoids: 1,500mg



Flavor: Melon Ice



Type: Full-Spectrum, Vegan, Gluten-Free



Category: Calm Gummies, Balanced THC Edibles, Daily Wellness THC Gummies



How to Use

Take 1 gummy and wait 60–90 minutes



Use consistently for daily support



Best stored sealed in a cool, dry space



FAQs

Q: What effects can I expect?

Balanced mood, body relaxation, and a cool mental reset—without the fog.



Q: Do they help with sleep or stress?

Yes. These are some of the best THC gummies for sleep and stress relief.



Q: Are they legal to order online?

Yes. Hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.



Q: How long do the effects last?

Each gummy provides 4–6 hours of mellow, balanced relief.

read more