🍈 Cannabis Pharmacy Melon Ice CBD + THC Gummies | 30ct Jar
Full-Size Flavor, All-Day Relief
For those who want the full experience, Cannabis Pharmacy’s 30ct Melon Ice Gummies offer a month’s worth of chill in one jar. Each gummy contains a potent, balanced blend of 25mg THC and 25mg CBD, with a crisp melon mint flavor that keeps things refreshing.
Great for stress relief, mood balancing, and smoother sleep, this high-quality jar brings you the best THC + CBD gummies in a full supply.
Why Choose the 30ct Melon Ice Gummies?
🍈 Clean & Bold Taste
Every bite delivers juicy melon with a burst of icy mint—cooling, calming, and craveable.
🧬 Consistent 1:1 Cannabinoid Ratio
With 750mg THC and 750mg CBD per jar, these gummies are precision-dosed for reliable relief.
🌿 Naturally Crafted
Made with full-spectrum hemp extract, organic sweeteners, and zero junk. Third-party lab-tested for quality assurance.
🧘 Your Daily Calm Companion
Use for winding down, staying balanced, or relieving aches without sedation.
Product Specs – 30ct Jar
Count: 30 Gummies
Per Gummy: 25mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg CBD
Total Cannabinoids: 1,500mg
Flavor: Melon Ice
Type: Full-Spectrum, Vegan, Gluten-Free
Category: Calm Gummies, Balanced THC Edibles, Daily Wellness THC Gummies
How to Use
Take 1 gummy and wait 60–90 minutes
Use consistently for daily support
Best stored sealed in a cool, dry space
FAQs
Q: What effects can I expect?
Balanced mood, body relaxation, and a cool mental reset—without the fog.
Q: Do they help with sleep or stress?
Yes. These are some of the best THC gummies for sleep and stress relief.
Q: Are they legal to order online?
Yes. Hemp-derived and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.
Q: How long do the effects last?
Each gummy provides 4–6 hours of mellow, balanced relief.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
