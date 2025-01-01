About this product
Durable Ceramic Build
This ceramic coffee mug is crafted from high-quality ceramic, making it sturdy enough to withstand daily use. Its solid construction ensures it stands the test of time.
Eye-Catching Speckled Design
The speckled pattern, paired with a contrasting solid-color interior, makes this wake & bake coffee mug a standout piece among other unique coffee mugs.
Spacious 16 oz. Capacity
Perfectly sized to hold up to 16 ounces, this large coffee mug provides the ideal amount of space for your morning coffee, tea, or any refreshing drink.
Easy-to-Grip Handle
The ergonomic ear-shaped handle ensures a comfortable grip, reducing the risk of spills and enhancing your coffee-drinking experience.
Convenient and Dishwasher Safe
Designed for your convenience, this ceramic coffee mug is dishwasher safe, making cleanup quick and easy.
About this brand
Cannabis Pharmacy
At Cannabis Pharmacy, we’re all about premium products, friendly service, and unbeatable value. From Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, and THCP to soothing CBD and CBN, we offer a wide selection of cannabis goodies to match every mood. Our delicious gummies come in all strengths and flavors — whether you’re microdosing or going full send, we’ve got your perfect dose. Plus, you’ll love our fast, discreet shipping, constant sales, and real human support that actually cares. We don’t just do edibles — you’ll also find topicals and pet CBD! It’s everything you want in one place, so tap in to Cannabis Pharmacy and experience difference first hand. 🌿
Q: Do you carry strong gummies?
A: Yes! We offer gummies up to 250mg per piece, including Delta 8, Delta 9, THCP, and THCA options for serious potency.
Q: Are your products lab tested?
A: Absolutely. Every product is third-party tested for purity and potency, and results are available on our site.
Q: Do you offer CBD or sleep-friendly products?
A: We sure do — including CBN and CBD gummies for rest, recovery, and relaxation.
Q: Can I get free samples?
A: Yep! We regularly include free goodies with qualifying orders and run frequent sample giveaways.
