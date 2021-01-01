About this product
- Size 9 ml
- Print full color logo directly on the cap
- Matte white, matte black, and clear containers are available
- Custom jar or cap colors or sizes are available
- Child-resistant caps
- Perfect for oils, wax, and concentrates
- Made with food-grade strong glass
These square concentrate containers are modern, sleek, and have the best print area available for concentrate packaging. With a direct print on the top, your brand will look much nicer than using a sticker. These food-grade glass containers come with a child-resistant cap.
- Print full color logo directly on the cap
- Matte white, matte black, and clear containers are available
- Custom jar or cap colors or sizes are available
- Child-resistant caps
- Perfect for oils, wax, and concentrates
- Made with food-grade strong glass
These square concentrate containers are modern, sleek, and have the best print area available for concentrate packaging. With a direct print on the top, your brand will look much nicer than using a sticker. These food-grade glass containers come with a child-resistant cap.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.