Custom Match Boxes l Custom Matches – Full color

by Cannabis Promotions
About this product

23-24 Matchsticks
Full color logo printed on the box
Ships printed in 3-5 business days
2 inch long matchsticks with white match heads
Black or white boxes available

The perfect matchbook for any occasion! These matchbooks come with 24 matches and the boxes come in white or black. We print them full color and ship them in 3-5 business days. Perfect for restaurants, bars, dispensaries and more.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cannabis Promotions
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.
