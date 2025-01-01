The custom MK Jet Lighter is a sleek, refillable option designed to enhance your brand visibility with every use. Featuring a large jet flame and a soft-touch finish, it provides a strong torch flame and a comfortable grip, making it ideal for lighting joints, cigars, grills, and more. Each lighter includes a full-color logo in a single location, with the option to add a second imprint on the back for an additional \$0.30 (G) per unit. With its large imprint area and premium look, the MK Jet Lighter is perfect for retail or promotional giveaways.



