About this product

The fruity goodness of our award winning infused beverages in a suckable lozenge. Each Blue Raspberry two-pack contains two microdosed lozenges with 5mg THC each.



10mg THC Total



Vegan, No Gluten, No Sugar, Zero Calories.



Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! A Fruit Spark can be quite fast acting if absorbed sublingually–the result will feel closer to the experience you get from inhaling cannabis compared to the heavier effects of a solid food edible. For safety, wait a full hour for the effects to manifest before eating more.