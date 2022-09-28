About this product
100mg THC
Finally, life is bowl of cherries- a tart and delicious bowl that doesn’t require the use of a lighter! Slightly sweet and more than a little tart. Infused with organic cherries and real cane sugar. Always vegan, always gluten-free.
