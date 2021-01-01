About this product

Only 2 grams of sugar and 1.5 calories per serving.



A new crowd favorite, with crisp notes and tart, refreshing flavor. An organic fruit-infusion made with full-spectrum cannabis. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg THC dose every time.



Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, low calorie, no sugar added, no artificial sweeteners. Sweetened with stevia.



Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.