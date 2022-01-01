Refresh & nourish your skin with our CBD Daily Facial Cleanser! Ultra-lightweight & deep penetrating, our cleanser is designed to clean deep into pores while replenishing with natural extracts & CBD. This product doesn’t contain ordinary detergent agents responsible for suds & slipperiness, but rather is of a lotion consistency to apply & massage smoothly into the skin. Blended with 20mg of our purest CBD! Restores hydration. Use in the morning and at night. Gently massage a dime size amount of facial cleanser onto wet face. Cover all areas of your face using an upward circular motion. Rinse thoroughly with a warm, damp cloth.



